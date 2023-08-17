7 Styles of Shoes You Must Have for Renters

September is just around the corner, and with it also time to say goodbye (sorry) to Hawaiians and sandals to welcome all the shoes that are trending ahead of next season. From the most fashionable models, such as Mary-Janes or ballerinas, through common basics and the occasional unexpected innovation; These are 7 styles of shoes that are worth investing in now that our eyes are already set on fall.

mary-janes

it’s no wonder mary-janes They’ve established themselves as the trendiest shoe of 2023 (and everything indicates they’ll be with us in 2024 as well). The collegiate aesthetic returns with force, and if there’s one piece that transports us back to our childhoods, it’s the nostalgic shoe. with or without socks, with dresses or pants, with patent leather or velvet; A few Mary-Janes will be essential in any fashion lover’s wardrobe.

See more

Leather Mary-Janes by Camper Leather Mary-Janes by Camper Mary-Janes in patent leather by Karel Paris Mary-Janes in patent leather by Karel Paris

Mary Janes with Buckle by Miu Miu Mary Janes with Buckle by Miu Miu Flat Padded Mary Janes by Vibby Venezia Flat Padded Mary Janes by Vibby Venezia

giant shoes

He Street style The past Fashion Week in Copenhagen has left us many clues and some failed what will come in autumn, and giant shoes They are probably the most obvious of the trends. And yes, the more platforms, the better. signed as Rodarte, Melita, Khaite, Moschino or Naked Wolf He had already predicted it in his collections, and Rosalia, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, the Hadid sisters or the Kardashian family He echoed it. With this premise and taking into account that the gothic aesthetic has become one of the main proposals seen on the catwalks, there is nothing more to talk about: goodbye, barbicoreIt’s time to surrender more on our side dark,

Boots are ‘dark’ with platform from H&M Boots are ‘dark’ with platform from H&M steve madden platform shoes steve madden platform shoes

nude wolf platform shoes nude wolf platform shoes High black platform shoes by Stradivarius High black platform shoes by Stradivarius

loafers

A classic among classics. it girls Like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie or Kendall Jenner have already worn them during the summer (even with socks), made this shoe a lifetime complement preppy Fixed. Things in his favor? They go with practically everything, they’re super comfortable and they go with any look. against? So far we haven’t found anything notable. The verdict is clear, Your Honor: Tramps will be the heroes of our organizations Rentree,

Atelier Latouche – leather loafers Atelier Latouche – leather loafers loafers from and other stories loafers from and other stories

Khaite Suede ‘Pippen’ Loafers Khaite Suede ‘Pippen’ Loafers Suede Loafers With Tassels From H&M Suede Loafers With Tassels From H&M

Cowboy boots

season by season, Shoes Shepherd Stay unchanged with the flow of fashion. They’re somewhat like the equivalent of your favorite pair of jeans or that dress that never gets ruined; A safe bet with which to upgrade all of our halftime looks. This autumn we will see them in metallic, colored and even denim, the purest style Western. A wardrobe that, if you haven’t ditched it yet, you definitely will when summer is over.

metallic cowboy boots metallic cowboy boots Cowboy Boots, and Other Stories Cowboy Boots, and Other Stories

Armand cowboy boots from Alma en Peña Armand cowboy boots from Alma en Peña scalpers cowboy boots scalpers cowboy boots

‘Retrocore’ sneakers

Some Wins Every Season sneakers specifically, and this is the year of Retro beauty sneakers. it’s confirmed hailey bieber, katie holmes, Kate Mossemma Chamberlain one of two kaia gerber, Who has declared himself a complete fan of viral models adidas Gazelle or adidas Samba. iconic designs that also include sneakers Most searched at the moment: Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 Inspired by the aesthetics of football and created more than 55 years ago specifically for the 1968 Olympic Games held in Mexico.

adidas gazelle shoes adidas gazelle shoes adidas samba shoes adidas samba shoes

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Trainer Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Trainer Mexico 66 Shoes, by Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Shoes, by Onitsuka Tiger

clogs

Loved and hated in equal measure, this controversial shoe has become the most viewed shoe on Looks Street style In the main fashion capitals. and even though it’s the same possibly While they may seem like they’re not exactly practical, it’s undeniable that their stylistic possibilities are awe-inspiring at best. Well, they might not be ideal if we are talking about a rainy day, but they can become our faithful companions for our halftime outfits – see: they match with jeans, romantic dresses they are the most Cold With socks and if the weather is nice we can even wear them with a miniskirt. Having said that, we need not say here Wish list They are already occupying top positions.

Clogs Vegan Version from Birkenstock Clogs Vegan Version from Birkenstock Leather Clogs With Studs by Ganny Leather Clogs With Studs by Ganny

Cotton Tweed Clogs by Acne Studios Cotton Tweed Clogs by Acne Studios Clogs ‘Boston’ by Birkenstock Clogs ‘Boston’ by Birkenstock

the dancers

“everything is back in fashion” makes even more sense if we talk about Dancers. The shoes we swore as a teenager never to buy again when we ran out of stock, and now we give up again after we miss them — thanks to companies like Dries Van Noten, Thom Browne, jill sander one of two Miu Miu- There are many possibilities for this. With bows, studs, bracelets to hold around the ankle or even sequins, ballerinas are back. never say Never.

Leather Slingback Ballerina by Ganny Leather Slingback Ballerina by Ganny Black Ballerina From H&M Black Ballerina From H&M

Ballerinas ‘Emilia Glossy Red’ by Augusta The Brand Ballerinas ‘Emilia Glossy Red’ by Augusta The Brand Slipper Aristocrat Satin Ballet Flats In White Slipper Aristocrat Satin Ballet Flats In White

Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle.