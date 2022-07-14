7 successful series that you should watch this summer before the premiere of the next season

Waiting for the platforms to confirm their launch planning for the end of the year, many iconic fictions announced these weeks their return after the summer. Among the series that return we find some awarded and celebrated as The Handmaid’s Tale Y Cobra Kai, that both will soon have a fifth season. There’s still time to catch up on this heat, before the release of their new batch of episodes.

Next, we take a look at 7 fictions that will be available to the Spanish public, from September – October:

cobra kai

what season does it premiere: season 5

Return date: September 9, 2022

Where is it available in Spain: Netflix (complete) and YouTube Premium (2 seasons)

The loss in the tournament of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) put their future as senseis in jeopardy, but it seems that this is not really the end. The appearance of Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) opened a door to a promising future, while Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) bribing the referee could be revealed.

The Handmaid’s Tale

What season does it premiere: season 5

Return date: September 14, 2022

Where is it available in Spain: hbo max

June (Elisabeth Moss), Luke (OT Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) will have to face Gilead from afar as they try to rescue Hannah. The influence of the Republic now extends to Canada and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) will take advantage of the situation to raise her level, after the death of Commander Waterford.

The Crown

What season does it premiere: season 5

Return date: November 2022

Where is it available in Spain: Netflix

The adventures of the British royal family continue. Imelda Staunton takes over as the new face of Elizabeth II of England, while Jonathan Pryce will be her husband, Philip of Edinburgh. A trip to the 90s and its controversial sounds, such as the divorce of Princess Anne, the publication of the book Diana: Her True Story or the fire at Windsor Castle.

Star Wars: The Bad Consignment

What season does it premiere: season 2

Return date: September 28, 2022

Where is it available in Spain: Disney+

Omega, which features the voice of Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead) in the English version, he returns with new adventures in the galaxy far, far away. A new season of the animated series, which will continue to delve into the elite experimental clones known as Clone Force 99.

SWAT Harrelson’s Men

What season does it premiere: season 6

Return date: October 7, 2022

Where is it available in Spain: Movistar+ (complete) and Amazon Prime Video (1 season)

The American television series CBS, which we have also been able to see on AXN Spain, returns with its new season to continue telling us about the dangers faced by this elite group, led by Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Shemar Moore). The fiction thus follows in the footsteps of the successful series of the 70s and Clark Johnson’s 2003 film of the same name.

young sheldon

What season does it premiere: season 6

Return date: September 29, 2022

Where is it available in Spain: Movistar+ (complete) and Fubo TV (3 seasons)

In season 5, young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) was facing new challenges as a student at East College Tech, which created new challenges for the young man. For its part, the life of the Coopers began to fall apart, beginning with the danger of divorce of the patriarchs. Some problems that will have to continue addressing the new episodes.

amsterdam

What season does it premiere: season 5

Return date: September 20, 2022

Where is it available in Spain: Movistar+ (complete), Netflix (2 seasons) and Amazon Prime Video (2 seasons.)

In Spain, amsterdam These years could be followed through the FOX channel, present on Movistar Plus +. The series announced by surprise that season 5 would be the last, so you will have to connect the dots around Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and the New Amsterdam patients.

