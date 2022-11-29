7 superhero movies of 2022 and where you can see them

The stories that have superheroes as protagonists seem not to be left to step aside. Since the beginning of cinema, this type of plot has been widely accepted by the public, which idealizes these characters with abilities that they themselves (perhaps) lack. The explosion of the Marvel Universe has contributed a lot to this subgenre becoming a boom that seems to have no ceiling.

This year many style films have arrived. Some of them who had to wait for the theaters to reopen due to the pandemic and others who just arrived to occupy a privileged place at the box office. A review of the seven most impressive superhero films that were released in this 2022 that begins to say goodbye.

(Warner Bros./DC Comics)

batman

A return with honors of DC’s Batman. With a new actor as Batman, Robert Pattinson, this new installment was directed by Matt Reeves and received the highest praise. Pattinson was joined by Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the villainous Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. With a sequel almost confirmed, the cast is in congratulations since it received good reviews and continuity. You can see it in the HBO Max catalog.

Trailer for “The Batman” Robert Pattinson

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch put on the Doctor Strange cape again and joined this project, which is his second exclusive film about the superhero. The film featured the presence of an actress of Latin origin, the young Xochitl Gomez in the role of América Chávez, a teenager who had the ability to travel through different dimensions. But the wicked Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elisabeth Olsen) will do whatever she can to take that power away from young America. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film managed to raise 955.7 million dollars, far exceeding the 200 million investment. You find it on Disney+.

Official Trailer for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor, love and thunder

This film becomes the fourth dedicated to the superhero Thor who was played every time by the Australian Chris Hemsworth, which up to now constitutes a record. Taika Waititi sat in the director’s chair and took on the challenge of this film that brought back an ex love of the Viking hero Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who would learn to wield the hammer like no one else (even better than her old boyfriend). ). But as always in these stories there is a villain, Christian Bale wanted to be part of the game and played Gorr, the butcher. You can see this movie on Disney+.

Thor Love And Thunder From Marvel Studios Dubbed Official Teaser

Morbius

Jared Leto took on a new career challenge and became a superhero. The story focuses on Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), a medical expert recognized for having developed synthetic blood that is even useful for his own illness and that of his brother Milo, played by Matt Smith (his bodies do not generate blood). But during an experiment, the doctor becomes a vampire and assumes extraordinary characteristics that make him a superhero. Joining the cast are Jared Harris as the father of Michael and Milo, Adria Arjona as a scientist girlfriend of Dr. Morbius and Al Madrigal as the FBI agent who goes after this superhero, among others. Morbius can be seen on HBO Max.

Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease, who, while trying to cure himself, becomes infected with a form of vampirism. (HBO Max)

Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson owed himself a true superhero movie. That is why the arrival of this film was so awaited by the followers of his career. This is how he got into this film where he plays the superhero Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years after gaining the ultimate powers of the ancient gods, Black Adam breaks free from his tomb ready to bring justice to the modern world. Power is born from the fury of this hero’s past that will be revealed throughout the film. In this awakening he will meet Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) a woman who wants to rescue a treasure from the past while she takes care of her son. The cast is completed by Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge), Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo. Currently in theaters but coming soon to HBO Max.

New preview of the film starring Dwayne Johnson about one of the most powerful villains in the DC Comics universe of heroes

Nemesis

Film starring Sylvester Stalonne (which you can see on Prime Video) who plays Joe Smith, an apparently ordinary man. But Joe’s little neighbor, 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), becomes suspicious of Mr. Smith, who actually has an alter ego: Samaritian, a Granite City vigilante who was presumed dead after a battle. with his eternal rival Nemesis. Everyone believes that he died in a fire but it is discovered that he did not. So this superhero must return to the ring so that chaos disappears from his city.

New Sylvester Stallone movie in which he plays a retired superhero

Wakanda forever

Sequel to that 2018 movie, Black Panther starring actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away two years later. With the memory of this actor, this film was thought to work as a kind of tribute to Boseman. Queen Ramonda (Angela Basett), mother of T-Challa (Boseman) Shuri (Letitia Wright) M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers after the death of King T’Challa. A new group of villains led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) tries to destroy the universe of this town that will fight to survive. This film closed Phase 4 of Marvel and can still be seen in theaters and soon on Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Wakanda Forever Namor

