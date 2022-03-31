7 things about paying Amazon Prime that hardly anyone tells you

Amazon Prime is the Amazon online store subscription program in which the main benefit of being subscribed to it is free shipping on millions of products and access to the Prime Video catalog of series, movies or documentaries. However, paying for this service has many more benefits that you may not know about. Let’s see what they are.
The best option to subscribe to Amazon Prime and start enjoying all its benefits is to make a single annual payment of 36 euros. If you opt for the monthly pass, you will pay 3.99 euros per month, that is, 47.88 euros per year. What many do not know is that beyond obtaining advantages in the shipment of products or access to the Prime Video catalog, the subscription has many other free services that not all users amortize, either because they do not know them or because they do not like them. they interest
The best advantages of Amazon Prime
One of the main attractions of paying Amazon Prime is the advantages we have in shipments. The most outstanding are the possibility of having free shipping on a selection of products sold and/or managed by Amazon, for orders with a minimum amount of €29, guaranteed in most postal codes in Madrid and Barcelona or free shipping on 1 million products sold and managed by Amazon guaranteed in Peninsular Spain and the Balearic Islands. To this we must add access to movies and series, including Amazon Originals on Prime Video. On the other hand, these are other benefits of paying for Amazon Prime that hardly anyone tells you about.
priority access
This means that by being Prime you have priority access to the flash deals 30 minutes before they start.
Prime Reading
Offers access to hundreds of eBooks from any device: Kindle, Fire tablet or with the Kindle app compatible with iOS and Android and without paying an additional cost.
Amazon Pictures
Being Prime also includes storage free and unlimited of all your photos on Amazon Drive. This way you can have all your memories uncompressed and without loss of quality. A good way to free up space on your smartphone and have access to your photos from anywhere.
Amazon Music
You will have access to listen to more than two million songs without advertising. Listen, store and manage music from anywhere with a monthly limit of 40 hours. The Amazon Music catalog is constantly changing by adding new titles and removing others. Hundreds of playlists of all genres in the palm of your hand.
Twitch Prime
Here you will find exclusive content from video game every month as subscriptions to Twitch channels and other benefits. Free games, exclusive emoticons and more chat options among other benefits.
Prime try first, pay later
This is an exclusive Prime program where you can try before you buy. Products such as clothing and shoes, watches and accessories are included in the categories of women, men, children and babies. You have 7 days to try them on at home and you will only be charged for the products you decide to keep.
Prime Student
If you are a student, with Prime Student you will be able to access all the advantages of being Prime, but half-price paying only 18 euros per year or 1.99 euros per month. Also, the free trial is 90 days.