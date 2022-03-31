7 things about paying Amazon Prime that hardly anyone tells you

The best option to subscribe to Amazon Prime and start enjoying all its benefits is to make a single annual payment of 36 euros. If you opt for the monthly pass, you will pay 3.99 euros per month, that is, 47.88 euros per year. What many do not know is that beyond obtaining advantages in the shipment of products or access to the Prime Video catalog, the subscription has many other free services that not all users amortize, either because they do not know them or because they do not like them. they interest

The best advantages of Amazon Prime

One of the main attractions of paying Amazon Prime is the advantages we have in shipments. The most outstanding are the possibility of having free shipping on a selection of products sold and/or managed by Amazon, for orders with a minimum amount of €29, guaranteed in most postal codes in Madrid and Barcelona or free shipping on 1 million products sold and managed by Amazon guaranteed in Peninsular Spain and the Balearic Islands. To this we must add access to movies and series, including Amazon Originals on Prime Video. On the other hand, these are other benefits of paying for Amazon Prime that hardly anyone tells you about.

priority access

This means that by being Prime you have priority access to the flash deals 30 minutes before they start.