7 things to stream on Disney + in December 2021

A selection of films and TV series among those that will be made available in streaming on Disney + in December 2021.

The Last Duel – December 1st

It’s the new Ridley Scott movie, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. It is a story set in France during the Middle Ages, which tells the duel between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris, accused of raping the wife of the former. Here is our review.

Diary of a schooner – December 3

From Jeff Kinney’s series of children’s books, an animated film that follows the story of Greg Heffley, a young boy with great ambitions who, however, must survive middle school before implementing his plans.

Welcome to Earth – December 8th

A National Geographic TV series in which actor Will Smith embarks on a journey to explore and tell the wonders of nature, from silently erupting volcanoes to boundless deserts.

Ducktales second part of the season 3 – 8 December

The new season of the adventures of Uncle Scrooge and his nephews.

Ron: An unscheduled friend – December 15th

An animated film that tells the story of Barney, a clumsy middle school student, and Ron, his new robot device that moves, talks and connects.

The Book of Boba Fett – December 29th

The new TV series linked to the Star Wars universe. The events follow bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand, who return to Tatooine to claim territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Rescue. The rescue of the boys – December 31st

It is a documentary film about the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach who in 2018 were trapped in a flooded cave.

