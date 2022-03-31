7 things you may not have done

The delay of the sequel to Breath of the Wild has saddened many fans of the Legends of Zelda series, and many are visiting the first installment in search of some consolation, but what?what things could you do that you may not have done? The game has a HUGE amount of content, and you may have left things behind during your adventure.

Here we’ve rounded up some of the things you may have missed since the game’s launch, plus a couple of weirder “tips” that are sure to keep you entertained. make the wait more bearable.

Here are 7 ideas to do in Breath of the Wild while you wait for the sequel

Check out the DLCs



Many players have not enjoyed this content

If you played the game on its release or a bit after, it’s quite possible that you didn’t see the new DLC content. There are two packs, one being content for the game itself (The Legendary Trials) and one containing a completely new story that takes place before the events of the game (The Ballad of the Chosen).

Both of them they are very worth itso consider paying its price to enjoy the content.

go for centaleones



The centaleones are a real challenge

The centaleons They are one of the toughest enemies in the game, and they are scattered all over the map. There are 4 types (each tougher), and if you feel like testing your combat skills, you won’t find a greater challenge.

Make friends with the dogs and find their treasures



dogs hide secrets

There is a total of 14 dogs scattered around the game map, and each one hides a treasure. How to get these treasures? Simple, befriend him by giving him meat, and when you have managed to gain his trust, he will guide you to the treasure, which you can dig up with the magnet.

Complete the Hylian Encyclopedia



Completing the encyclopedia will take your time

Were you lazy at the time and now you want to get back into the game? Well, you have before you a real work of titans, and it is that get 100% from this list will take your time. Take out the camera and give it a try, because you’re going to have to kick Hyrule from top to bottom.

Have you completed all the Shrines?



You have MANY shrines to complete

Although the vast majority of players have already completed all of them, it never hurts to remember this option. The shrines are the most “basic” challenges that the game proposes, but it is possible that you have left some of the 120.

The kologs, the pending task of many



Getting the kologs is a real challenge

There is good and bad news. The bad news is that there is a total of 900 Kologs scattered all over the map, although you will “only” have to find 441 to complete the mission.

The Dragons, the Master Sword and the True Ending



The Master Sword is the best weapon in the game.

In the last point we gather the 3 things players have done the most (but you could have missed them). On one side is the Master Swordfor which you will have to have a minimum number of hearts and overcome a mysterious forest.

For him true ending, you are going to have to recover a good handful of memories (you have to visit several key places in history prior to the time of the game). Lastly we have the 3 dragons that unlock a shrine each, so explore to find all 3 of them and shoot them with an arrow to get their scales.