7 thrilling murder mystery movies based on Agatha Christie’s novels

Hollywood veteran actor and director Kenneth Branagh is back with a new adaptation of author Agatha Christie’s murder mystery. He steps into the role of detective Hercule Poirot for the mystery thriller, a haunting in veniceE, is currently playing in theatres. The plot is based on Poirot investigating a murder in a haunted castle during a Halloween party in Venice. The film is an adaptation of Christie’s novel titled Halloween party And it stars Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin and others. Over the years, the literary canon’s novels have been adapted for the screen (films and shows) several times. The following are seven adaptations that are not only entertaining but also let you use your detective skills.

What to watch today: 7 thrilling murder mysteries based on Agatha Christie novels like ‘A Haunting in Venice’

1. Death on the Nile – Disney+Hotstar

The film is based on Christie’s novel of the same name. Kenneth directed the film and also plays the popular detective Hercule Poirot. The film features heiress Lynette Ridgeway-Doyle and her husband, Simon Doyle, on a cruise trip with some close friends and family members.

Lynette’s happiness is short-lived when she discovers that her childhood friend and Simon’s ex-husband, Jackie, is also involved. She asks Poirot for help and protection from Jackie. However, Lynette is murdered and everyone close to her becomes a suspect, including Simon – each with a secret and a motive to kill the heiress. Poirot switches to his detective mode to uncover the truth and track down the murderer. The film stars Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, Annette Bening and Russell Brand.

2. Murder on the Orient Express – Disney+Hotstar

Branagh begins his journey as the famous Hercule Poirot with this intriguing and intriguing thriller that keeps you hooked with a plot that is full of surprising twists and turns. Poirot agrees to join a wealthy businessman, Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp), as his bodyguard during a three-day journey from Istanbul to London. The luxury Orient Express turns into a crime scene when Ratchet is murdered. Some of the traveling passengers become suspects and a complete and deliberate murder makes it difficult for Poirot to solve the case. As he delves deeper into the backgrounds of each passenger, he discovers shocking secrets that connect Ratchet to the others aboard the Orient Express. Commendable performances and an interesting plot make it a must-watch.

3. Crooked House – Amazon Prime Video

Sophia Leonides, granddaughter of Aristide Leonides, a wealthy businessman, hires a private detective, Charles Hayward, to investigate her grandfather’s death. He gets to work and begins meeting Leonid’s family, friends and acquaintances. With each interrogation session, Hayward gets a new suspect, including his 12-year-old granddaughter Josephine. The film takes an exciting turn when Leonides’ unsigned will is presented, leading to a battle for succession and property. The film, though slow paced, keeps you engaged with an entertaining plot.

4. Anonymous – YouTube

This 1965 classic is one of the rare Bollywood films to bring Agatha Christie’s novel to the screen. It is loosely inspired by the murder mystery Christie. And then there were none, The story revolves around eight individuals who win holiday tickets for a foreigner. Among them is Asha, the niece of Khanna, a wealthy tycoon who is murdered early in the film. Upon arriving at the meeting she meets the other six winners. Their pilot is forced to make an emergency landing on a remote island, however, the winners and crew member Anand are abandoned by the pilot. The group seeks refuge in a mansion on the island. Soon, their journey turns into hell when they are murdered one by one by a mysterious person. When one of the winners finds a diary, he is surprised to learn that they will all eventually die and that they are all linked to a crime. The eerie atmosphere, setting and shadowy image of the singing give the film a spooky feel.

5. ABC Murder – SonyLiv

John Malkovich plays Detective Hercule Poirot in this thrilling murder mystery based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. The mini-series, consisting of only three episodes, features Poirot investigating and tracking down a serial killer in the 1930s. Poirot has grown old and no longer has the love and respect that he had in his heyday. However, as the serial killer continues to elude the police and continue his bloody rampage, Poirot sets out to discover the truth about the letters and their connection to the new killer.

6. Agnipariksha By Innocence – SonyLiv

Another miniseries consisting of only three episodes, this gripping mystery thriller tells the story of a wealthy family, the Argyles, whose patriarch is murdered. One of her adopted sons, Jack, is arrested for her murder. Nearly two years later, Arthur Calgary arrives claiming Jack’s innocence and offering to provide an alibi for him. The series takes an interesting turn when a shocking secret from Jack’s past is revealed along with the real killer.

7. Why didn’t he ask Evans? – SonyLIV

Hugh Laurie takes you on an adventurous journey with this intriguing murder mystery. The plot focuses on Bobby Jones, a clergyman’s son, and his friend Lady Frankie Derwent, who set out to find the answer to a question asked by a man before he died – why didn’t he ask Evans? Putting their inner detectives to work, curious young minds set out on an exciting journey, encountering many obstacles, and finding fascinating answers to a mysterious question.