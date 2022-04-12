Entertainment

7 times Cristiano Ronaldo freaked out – Pause Foot

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo has sometimes completely cracked on the pitch during his career. Under pressure from opponents, referees and opposing supporters, Cristiano Ronaldo sometimes had excesses of anger. Discover 7 times when Cristiano Ronaldo has completely cracked in this video.

#CristianoRonaldo #ManchesterUnited #PremierLeague

Why does a FC Barcelona player always make this sign in official photos: https://bit.ly/3vcOvdd

6 reasons that could make Mbappé change his mind and make him stay at PSG: https://bit.ly/3KDkqKb

—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – France.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Let it be what God wants”: Gabriel Soto is honest and talks about Irina Baeva’s ‘pregnancy’

4 mins ago

Sign with the largest celebrity agency in the world – El Financiero

6 mins ago

Alejandro Fernández softens with a new photo with Cayetana and a beautiful reflection

16 mins ago

Five content on free streaming platforms

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button