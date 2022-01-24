7 times horror met science fiction

It’s a horror, but there are aliens. This, together with the almost silent film, are two of the great insights of the saga of At Quiet Place by John Krasinski. But when it comes to genre contamination, films with Emily Blunt are neither the first nor will they be the last to combine science fiction and horror. Here are 7 great cults in the history of cinema.

The panorama ofhorror it is undergoing a real revival, especially as regards its more experimental instances. On the one hand we have Guillermo Del Toro’s political horror Antlers in production, which thinks about the decay of small US communities. On the other, the metacinematographic speeches of Scream 5, which cited almost every great horror title of recent and non-recent release. Maybe even someone in this film collection between two b-genres which, however, made history.

Cloverfield: 2008 film directed by Matt Reeves of The Batman, the first of the increasingly sci-fi trilogy Cloverfield, this film experiences all the possibilities of the so-called “rediscovered movie”, ie a gigantic shot in mockumentary that shows live the last moments of life of a group of boys upset by an alien invasion in New York.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: What happens if you take the trio of unknown Brothers Chiodo and after having them work on the special effects of the other horror-sci-fi Critters, is he allowed to make a film in 1988 in which aliens arrive on earth disguised as traveling clowns, so as to imprison humans when they are at the circus? Cults are born.

Deadly species: Film of the 1995 directed by Roger Donaldson starring Marg Helgenberger, Alfred Molina and Forest Whitaker, this atypical alien invasion comes in the form of a radio signal, which provides Earth scientists with the blueprint for a futuristic non-human hybrid. Needless to say, scientists put it in the pipeline, creating a formidable alien Trojan Horse.

Blob – The fluid that kills you: 1988 remake of the hugely popular cult among 1958 horror campy, this film directed by Chuck Russell brings back to earth the terrible gelatinous mass of alien origin which, incorporating everything it encounters, ends up dissolving it in its own body. A classic.

Annihilation: Taken from the very famous first chapter of Area X trilogy by James VanderMeer, the 2018 film is an adaptation of another great science fiction genius, Alex Garland, who with a single double film (Ex Machina) has already established himself as an excellent filmmaker. Here it is Natalie Portman who investigates an alien contamination that is spreading like wildfire.

The thing: We emphasize, that of 1982, do not joke about these things. There was a remake in 2011, but the only real The Thing is that of John Carpenter starring Kurt Russell, couple breaking out. Perhaps the greatest cult of the genre: a station in the middle of the ice is stormed by an alien who takes the place of people.

The Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Perhaps the progenitor of the whole genre, this one 1956 film by Don Siegel it is a true legend which, in the mid-1950s, interprets its greatest anxieties about deep space. What happens if, in fact, a small American community is no longer what it seems, because alien pods take the place of humans? Nobody can be trusted.

