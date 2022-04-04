7 tips for a healthy diet according to experts

Experts have long emphasized that having a diet rich in fruit and vegetablesIt is essential for our body to be in perfect health conditions. In addition to this, it is also an ideal option for the reduction of acquiring chronic diseases and more. Despite this, it is emphasized that making this type of changes in your life should go gradually and not from one moment to another, because the body is not used to it.

Experts have recommended starting with a small transformation in the routine to get to a much healthier point, therefore, if you are looking to modify some points of your routine, these 7 tips could help you make things much easier.

7 Tips that will help you have a healthier diet

Speed

We often hear that eat fast might not be the best option for us metabolism and how much truth there is in that. According to studies, it has been ruled that speed can also be a crucial factor for our health, contrary to what you think, the faster you eat, the slower your metabolism, you’ll even be much more likely to consume more food, compared to times when you eat your meals much more slowly. Remember to eat slower, to avoid feeling hungry.

Bread

So that your diet is much more healthyyou actually have to do some modifications, but not all of these imply that you should stop consuming those foods that you like so much. For example, on the subject of bread, we recommend choosing a whole wheat bread instead of a refined grain bread It is not for nothing that cereals have established themselves as one of the best options for health, they are also extremely rich in fiber, vitamin B and minerals What zinc, iron, magnesium and manganese.

greek yogurt

Probably in many prescriptions you noticed that people often use greek yogurt instead of cream or Mayonnaise and is not for less. Turns out the greek yogurt contains twice the protein of the same amount of natural. Consuming it can be ideal to feel satisfied for much longer, which will help control appetite and reduce food intake.

Ready

It is important that when you go shopping you carry a list with only the essentials and what is necessary for your meal for the week. This will help you to only consume what is necessary and healthy. It is also important that you do not think of going hungry, because it will only make you crave everything and you will want to buy things that you will only crave, in the long run, they will not be healthy. Remember, stick to the ready.

Eggs

We have always mentioned breakfast is essential to have a good day or keep us with good energy and carry out our activities properly. To do this, it is necessary to consume something that really works and provides us with great health benefits, such as egg. You have long been punished for being high in cholesterolthe reality is that it can contribute a great amount of nutrients and help to have the necessary energy in the day. It will also help you to be satisfied and not be eating unnecessary things.

Water

Many times it usually confuse thirst with hunger, For this reason, you should first analyze if you are really hungry or if you have only spent a long period of the day without drinking water. Try a glass of water first and then, if you still feel hungry, you do it, but not before.

Eat

Preferably, always consume your vegetables and fruit before you get to other foods, according to experts, these will help fill you up much faster. proteins and nutrientsinstead of consuming foods They are not doing your health any good.