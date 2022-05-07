7 Tips for those who choose to approach aesthetic medicine – Targatocn.it

Lucia Calvisi director of the homonymous Clinic of Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine of Cagliari, national and international trainer for important companies in the field of dermatology and aesthetic medicine, as well as author of scientific publications and books at an international levelafter the current events that saw the Maranello tragedy with a woman who died for home treatment (a breast augmentation surgery done not by a doctor), has compiled a list of advice to be disclosed to those who are entering the world of aesthetic medicine for the first time and want to choose a professional doctor.

1) Relying on professionals with a clear and transparent training course and who operate in appropriate structures and suitable with dedicated and equipped spaces from a hygienic and emergency point of view.

2) Aesthetic medicine it is not the medicine of the “puncture”, but it is a real medical proceduretherefore it is important that the patient is adequately informed about the procedure he is performing, the type of product that is about to be injected, any contraindications and post-treatment precautions.

3) Always ask all relevant questions to the professional e remove all doubts before carrying out the treatment.

4) Be wary of those who make visits or estimates online: the final visit must be done in person, only by evaluating the patient “live”, the doctor will be able to concretely realize the imperfection to be treated: the skin must be touched!

5) Always have the product vials opened in front of your eyes: sterility in this work it is essential to avoid the risk of complications.

6) Never leave the doctor’s office without adequate documentation of the treatment that has been performed, such as the product traceability label, which is a sort of “guarantee” of what the doctor has injected, serves the patient to get more information on what has been performed, and is greater security about the goodness and transparency of what the doctor uses;

7) If you need post-treatment assistance, contact your aesthetic doctor: professionalism is also measured by the attention paid to you after you leave the studio.

8) Be wary of those who offer you too low prices: quality products have a cost!

Doctor Lucia Calvisi

Doctor Lucia Calvisi graduated at the age of 24 in Medicine and Surgery, obtaining the highest marks at the University of Cagliari, where she will later obtain the specialization in Dermatology at the age of 28, always with full marks. She will then perfect her knowledge in the field of Aesthetic Dermatology with numerous courses both in Italy and abroad. She currently heads the Clinic of Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine in her hometown. She is also a national and international trainer for important companies in the field of dermatology and aesthetic medicine and author of scientific publications and books, both in Italian and in English.

