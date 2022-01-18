7 titles followed by Goldman Sachs to ride the wave Da FinanciaLounge



© Reuters. Electric car boom in China: 7 titles followed by Goldman Sachs to ride the wave



According to forecasts, 39% of Chinese cars will have an electric motor in 2025. Here are the companies reported by Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 to try to exploit the trend

Among the most interesting macro-trends followed by investors there is certainly that of electric cars. China seems to be the “promised land” for new green mobility, thanks also to a car market which, unlike Western countries, is not yet mature. China’s new middle class is thirsty for goods and services and will likely opt for a car with an electric motor when it comes to buying a car.

CHIP AND SOFTWARE

According to Kota Yuzawa, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, the penetration of electric cars in China it will be 39% in 2025. Expectations are for an increase in sales of 58% this year compared to 2021. And obviously we are talking about a potentially exterminated market like the Chinese one. “This trend makes us feel positive about semiconductors and software used in cars,” commented Goldman analyst Sachs Allen Chang.

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge