7 trendy haircuts to wear in summer 2022

We are already at that time of year when it is natural for us to seek a new look resorting to the summer haircuts ‘Summer is a time of freedom and a new start,’ he says. Travis Speck, senior hairstylist at Suite Caroline salon in SoHo. ‘a new haircut activates self-expression and new beginnings,’ he concludes.

If the hot weather inspires you to lose a few strategic inches for a new look and style, you’re not alone: ​​’In the heat, the trendy haircuts They may be invigorating and will help you reinvent yourself‘, says the hair professional Dhiran Mistry.

It can be something radical, like a full cut or a new graphic cutor something more subtlelike a new layer cut or a few locks that frame the face. ‘A haircut embracing the natural texture doesn’t take any extra effort,’ says Speck. ‘You should be able to walk out the door and let your hair fly with the summer breeze.

Depends on if that inspires you to go for a fringea female pixie cut or a new transformer bob cut. Here, the professionals of the sector present you with a series of summer haircuts approved by the it girls of the momentso that you take them into account before your next visit to the hairdresser.

Wolf and Shullets Cuts

Iris Law. Photo: Getty Images.

According to Dhiran Mistrywhich divides its time between New York and Charlotte (North Carolina), the borders between the mullet cut and the wolf cut, at least on TikTok, they continue to blur in new and exciting ways.