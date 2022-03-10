7 TV shows you must watch if you like peace

When it was announced that the suicide squad would have a television spin-off centered on Peacemaker, many people were surprised. John Cena’s character, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, was a true scene-breaker, but he was also a traitor to Task Force X and cold-bloodedly murdered a fan-favorite character. Taking this into account, would the public be willing to see the series? Would it even be good? The answer to both questions was a resounding yes.

The incredible talent of James Gunn should never be in doubt, as the first season of peacemaker did the impossible. Gunn made the titular anti-hero more likeable thanks to his tragic backstory and provided a large dose of bombastic humor, warmth, tense action and body horror. Although a second season is in the works, it will be some time before fans see the boys from 11th Street in action again. Fortunately, there are many similar TV series that can satisfy the desire to see more. peacemaker.

7 The Boys is another adult game in a world of superheroes

peacemaker and the Boys are cut from the same cloth in their approach to the superhero genre. Both series are cheeky and darkly funny, but they also have moments of sincerity, graphic violence, and weirdness. The main cast of peacemaker is made up of a group of misfits who act in secret, but often show a cynical disregard for the great benefactors around them. The starting team of the Boys is also made up of a group of rowdy misfits, but they take their contempt for superheroes right to the source.

in the world of TheBoys, superheroes (especially the group known as the Seven) are touted by corporations as kind-hearted saviors. In reality, they are corrupt and often sociopathic figures who use their powers for destructive personal gain rather than the betterment of humanity. The Boys, led by Billy Butcher, are the main line of defense against these heroes, for better and worse.

6 Harley Quinn Teases The Greater DC Universe

Being set in the DCEU adds to the charm of peacemaker. An enjoyable aspect of the series is hearing Peacemaker give his own raw opinions on some of DC’s biggest heroes, like Superman having a “poop fetish” or Green Arrow being a “Brony.” It’s not too far from another HBO Max DC series, harley quinnwhich also successfully mocks the DC Universe.

Like Peacemaker in his own series, harley quinn It makes you laugh to see how a minor character like Harley navigates a world populated by bigger heroes and villains. She and the main cast often play up the self-serious nature of figures like Batman and Darkseid. Despite Harley’s exaggerated nature Quinn, characters like the Joker, Clayface and Harley stay true to their comic book personalities. This invokes drama and genuine conflict through Harley. Quinn sometimes, and peacemaker he does the same with his own group of misfits.

5 The Doom Patrol Is The Strangest And Most Wacky Thing In The DC Universe

James Gunn’s work in the superhero genre has always gravitated towards the weirder and more ridiculous end of the spectrum, seen in Super 2010 movies Guardians of the Galaxy and peacemaker. The main antagonists of the first season of peacemaker they are a race of parasitic aliens who must relearn how to smile with each victim they possess. Also, Peacemaker and his team confront a gorilla taken over by the aliens, which is destroyed with a chainsaw.

RELATED: Doom Patrol: Every Member, Ranked By Intelligence

If one is looking for more wacky shenanigans in the DC Universe, then look no further than Doom Patrol, which is also available to watch on HBO Max. The superpowered outcasts that make up the main team are just as eccentric and weird as the villains and other characters they cross paths with. However, the core team remains an engaging three-dimensional character thanks to their tragic pasts and their shared sense of not fitting in with other superhero teams.

4 The main character of Sledge Hammer! not so different from Peacemaker

Sledge Hamsea! is a sitcom that aired on ABC for two seasons, from 1986 to 1988. Sledge Hammer ! it was an exaggerated parody of the police shows and movies of the time. David Rasche played Inspector Sledge Hammer, a parody of avant-garde police characters. He is quite similar to Chris Smith in his excessive tendency to shoot first and ask questions later, and also in his narrow-minded and overly masculine personality, often taking advantage of his cast for laughs.

Even though Sledge Hammer! not nearly as violent as peacemaker continues to be a hilarious and wacky viewing experience thanks to a terrific cast and clever writing running at full throttle.

3 Eastbound & Down Has A Big Influence On Peacemaker

James Gunn has described peacemaker like a mix of Eastbound & Down and Watchmenand it’s not hard to see the influence that HBO’s acclaimed comedy series has on the spin-off of suicide squad. In both series, R-rated jokes and antics are very present. Like Peacemaker, the Kenny Powers of eastbound he says and does a lot of things that make others think he’s a hateful asshole, even though his heart is usually in the right place.

However, in his attempts to try to make up for his past actions, he often causes more outrage and damage than he initially intended. The protagonists of both series learn over time to overcome their most negative tendencies, but it usually takes time for them to do so. Watching them fail and succeed at it is so much fun.

2 Archer Shares Peacemaker’s Dysfunctional Characters, Humor And Action

Recently renewed for a thirteenth season, Archers is one of the most popular and acclaimed adult animation series in recent years. Archers is iconic in the way it balances the comedic, dysfunctional dynamic of a group of International Secret Intelligence Service agents (led by the narcissistic but capable Sterling Archer) with the kind of fights, car chases and shootouts fans see in a James Bond movie.

In a way, fans could see peacemaker as the equivalent of Archers in terms of its idiosyncratic cast and its mix of biting humor and over-the-top violence. Just substitute Sterling Archer’s love of Kenny Loggins for Chris Smith’s love of glam metal acts like Wig Wam and the similarities are almost uncanny.

1 BrainDead Also Has Earth Taken Over By Alien Bugs

The main villains of the first season of peacemaker they are an alien race called the Butterflies who have begun to take control of the leaders of humanity. They do it to make Earth more peaceful, despite the destruction they would cause by doing so. However, peacemaker It is not the first series in which alien bugs control the minds of important people. That honor goes to the short-lived CBS series BrainDead.

Created by Robert and Michelle King of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, BrainDead It is a political satire with hints of science fiction. BrainDead focuses on a young documentary filmmaker( Mary Elizabeth Winstead,by Birds Of Prey ) who works for her senator brother in Washington, DC She uncovers a conspiracy in which political leaders are being controlled by alien bugs bent on world domination. BrainDead she is especially funny and sharp in her commentary on the often ridiculous and antagonistic nature of politics.

BrainDead it’s also delightfully weird. The bugs constantly listen to the song You Might Think by The Cars, and each episode after the pilot is preceded by a hilarious musical recap of past events sung by singer/songwriter Jonathan Coulton. As far as TV intros go, they’re just as memorable and iconic as the wonderfully weird opening sequence of peacemaker.