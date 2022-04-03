7 ways to grow on Instagram without buying followers | PHOTO GALLERIES

PHOTO GALLERY. It can be a challenge to gain traction on Instagram; after all, it takes hours of investment of personal time to connect with the right users, and I hope they follow through. Some people decide to buy Instagram followers, but it may not always be the best option, according to the entrepreneur portal.

There are only a few ways to buy real Instagram followers, so knowing how to build Instagram followers organically can lead to long-term results, more engagement, profits, and more.

Related: David Beckham Hands Instagram To Ukrainian Doctor Who Saves Lives In Emotional Videos: ‘We Cry, But None Of Us Will Give Up’

This article will give you an insight into why you need more real Instagram followers and the top 7 strategies for authentic and all-around Instagram growth.

Why do you need more real Instagram followers?

Instagram is a unique platform that visually connects you with your target audience. Many Instagram users enjoy connecting with brands and businesses.

In fact, according to Instagram, 90% of Instagram users follow a business, and 50% are more interested in a brand when they see ads from it on Instagram.

For that reason, building your presence and audience on Instagram can have several benefits, including:

● Brand reputation

● Social proof

● Instagram monetization

● More range

Many people want to buy Instagram followers to get quick results, but is this the best way?

While the option is attractive, you do run into some risks when buying Instagram followers. Most of the time, you will be buying in bulk, and this means that you will be getting fake followers in large numbers. Your reputation may suffer and you won’t see any real results in terms of engagement, referrals and income. Don’t buy Instagram followers to grow your profile — there are plenty of strategies you can use to get the long-term growth you need on Instagram.

Related: How to improve your engagement on Instagram

Let’s look at the top seven tactics you can implement right now for optimal Instagram growth.

1. Use an Instagram growth service

Engaging your target audience on Instagram can be time consuming. If you don’t want to buy Instagram followers but want to save time, take advantage of an Instagram organic growth service. This type of Instagram growth tool will engage with targeted users on your behalf, increasing your follower count and engagement rate organically. You don’t have to spend hours of personal time searching for users and then interacting with them, these types of services will do it for you.

2. Optimize your Instagram profile

Your Instagram profile must also be on point to grow your Instagram account. This includes items like:

● Your username

● Your Instagram bio

● Link in bio

● profile picture

● Instagram Story Album Featured Cover(s)

● In general, the aesthetics of the Instagram feed

You want all of these elements to work together so that when a user lands on your Instagram, they immediately know what it is about and see value in your profile. When you optimize your Instagram profile, you won’t have to buy Instagram followers to be successful.

3. Develop a hashtag strategy

Hashtags are essential on Instagram. If you want more reach for your content, you need an effective hashtag strategy. This means that you should focus your energy on a few niche and specific hashtags rather than very broad and general ones. This will get your content featured in relevant hashtag feeds that your target audience is likely to refer to. Hashtags work better than if you buy Instagram followers.

4. Cross promotion

Internet users have an average of 8 social media accounts these days, so why not harness the power of their presence on other networks and direct them to Instagram? It’s free and you don’t have to buy Instagram followers! Offer exclusive Instagram content and tell your followers about it on other platforms. This drives traffic to IG and increases the number of followers.

5. Post frequently and consistently

There is a lot to be said for content being published frequently and regularly. Use an Instagram scheduler and auto banner to create an optimal content schedule that helps you visualize everything before posting. Post at least once a day and post when your target audience is likely to be online. That way, you’ll get more engagement early on.

6. Create a cohesive brand aesthetic

Remember, Instagram is a visual platform, and the opinion that people form about your brand is directly related to the aesthetic that you present. Use shades, colors, and filters that create a compelling, engaging, and cohesive Instagram feed for your visitors. This can influence the growth of your Instagram followers. A graphic design tool like Canva can be a game changer for creating consistent, professional images.

7. Take advantage of IG’s multiple content formats

Content is king on Instagram, and it is what will influence whether users follow you or not. You can (and should) use different content formats, including:

● Instagram stories

● Instagram feed posts

● Instagram reels

●IGTV

● Instagram live

● Publications that can be bought

Create a healthy mix of these types of content so that you give your viewers a reason to come back to your profile regularly and want to see your content in their feed as followers.

Real strategies deliver real results

There you go! Seven of the best strategies to grow your Instagram account. Because you won’t need to buy Instagram followers, you can be sure that your profile stays safe and grows naturally. Instead of wasting time and energy looking for ways to buy Instagram followers, it is much better to invest in long-term strategies to build a successful profile that brings tangible results.