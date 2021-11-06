7 ways you can for your health





7 ways you can use calendula oil for the health of your skin.

Calendula is a medicinal plant with antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that make it useful for healing wounds, to relieve erythema, to mitigate eczema.

Below we show you other ways – seven – in which calendula, more precisely calendula oil, can be used for the well-being of your skin.

Marigold oil is obtained by infusing marigold flowers in an oil. This oil can then be used to make ointments, creams or poultices. But of course, calendula can also be used to make tinctures, teas and even capsules.

One. As a sunscreen

A 2012 laboratory study showed that calendula oil can work as a sun protection factor when mixed with cream ingredients. However, it should be warned that further tests are needed to prove this particular efficacy of calendula.

Two. For the wounds

Calendula oil appears to promote and accelerate wound healing. In particular, aloe vera and calendula oil seem effective in speeding up the treatment time.

One study, in particular, showed that some women (who had undergone episiotomy) who had used calendula ointment every eight hours for five days experienced an appreciable improvement in symptoms such as redness and swelling.

Three. For acne

A study has shown some promising results regarding calendula’s effectiveness in acne cases, but it must be said that more research is needed to evaluate its applicability in humans as well. In any case, it does not hurt.

Four. For eczema

There are people who use calendula oil profitably in cases of eczema, there are no supporting studies yet, but those who have tried it claim its effectiveness.

Five. In children for diaper rashes

A 2012 study showed some efficacy of aloe vera, but it also showed a much stronger efficacy of calendula oil in treating rashes and redness caused by diapers.

Six. For psoriasis

Those with psoriasis can benefit from calendula oil by applying some in the form of a balm two or three times a day.

Seven. For a better appearance of the skin

One study found that calendula cream can help moisturize the skin and make it firmer.

In his pocket a degree in food science, on his fingers a great passion for writing. I am particularly interested in the themes of recycling and do-it-yourself, but I like to write about any subject, as long as it is curious and engaging. and I like photography and travel.

