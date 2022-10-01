7 well-known series with bad guys so ingenious that they never cease to surprise you | Entertainment

One of the things that keeps fans coming back to see some series are its charismatic characters and we are sorry to say that many times we talk about the villains or bad guys of these. The figure we all love to hate, the villain, plays an important role in the story.

They are often more compelling and entertaining to watch than the hero, which makes it more satisfying when they fail or are defeated, even if we have to suffer a bit to do so.

There are all kinds of villains, but the best ones are evil masterminds with incredibly complicated, if sometimes nefarious, plans. It is often his attitude, gained as a result of his high intelligence, that brings about some of the best and most memorable moments in the series.

That is why we have compiled some series villains, whose ability to manipulate, evil and above all intelligence, has made them an essential part of these.

7 series with bad guys so ingenious that they never cease to surprise you:

Light Yagami, Death Note (2006)

Light Yagami is known to be one of the characters in anime smartest ever created. It is also one of the deadliest villains in the series overall (perhaps it is somewhat subjective), and despite the fact that Death Note is already a year old, it is still on all the lists of the most intelligent, manipulative and dark characters.

And it is that, cheats, because at first he is presented as the perfect young man. He is the pride of his family (especially his mother and sister), brilliant, disciplined and very intelligent. Until the Death Note falls into his hands.

The chilling background of this brilliant anime it’s how power corrupts and how he can even go to the dark side and turn very bad very quickly. It seems that Light is invincible, although there will be many forces that will fight against him.

There was a good time when it was available on Netflix, although now sadly we will have to wait for another platform to host this great series.

Heinz Doofenshmirtz, Phineas and Ferb (2007)

We are going with a very nice villain, because what better than an animated series to entertain us. And it is that, Phineas and Ferb has accompanied many of us in our childhood and there is a character we always remember: Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

It is true that “villain” is not the correct word to describe Heinz Doofenshmirtz, because there is a difference between labeling a person in a certain role and how he later behaves or really is, but he is the bad guy of the series and that is not Nobody removes it.

Perhaps antivillain hits him more, since technically he is a villain but his evil actions are balanced with many cute qualities. Even so, his dictatorial attitude, lonely, evil and focused on destroying Perry, is indisputably bad.

And it is that, he always has a sophisticated plan and a very fixed objective to get rid of the pet of these two stepbrothers. It never hurts to remember old times

The Professor, The paper house (2017)

Faced with this prodigy of intelligence, the public already knows that he will be caught by the magnetism of a character that cannot be predicted or anticipated. And it is that, in the original series Netflix, when everything seems to be finished, The Professor always appears with a new idea and it turns out that everything was already calculated previously.

It’s not that he’s the bad guy of the series, maybe we could include Berlin, but let’s say this is the beautiful mind and the main “bad guy” of this series, although we all love him and he’s on the “good” side of the series.

His apparent coldness, although little by little his tender heart and his great charisma are discovered, make Professor the perfect manipulator of reality at willthanks to an intelligence that allows you to calculate down to the last note.

Do not miss this great series

Joe, You (2018)

We all know that Joe is an incredible and intelligent villain. He has killed his love interests (and their friends and families) for three seasons on You, series original of Netflixwhich, you know, makes it pretty obvious that he’s not a nice person.

But when it comes to his wife Love, in season three, he surprisingly takes the cake as he curls the curl and when you think that it is capable of doing more things, it blows your mind.

Joe’s favorite pastime is stalking the women he falls in love with until they go berserk while wearing his trademark black baseball cap. Be very careful because he can be lurking at any moment and his intelligence and manipulation seems superhuman.

Enjoy its 3 seasons so far, although the next one is already on Netflix.

Cersei Lannister, Game of Thrones (2011)

Cersei Lannister, perhaps one of the most complex characters on Game of Thrones, was someone fans loved to hate and the entire cast of the series feared. And it is that she, like her father, she could be cunning, manipulative and ruthless.

Your love for your children and your family will motivate you to do moves that benefit your family and only his family.

Perhaps the most diabolical plan that Cersei orchestrated was the deaths of countless people in and around the Great Sept of Baelor on the day of his trial for his role in the death of King Robert Baratheon and for committing incest. She became Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, something he had plotted and planned since the first season.

If you are one of those who have not yet seen this great series, although you surely already know everything that happens, we advise you not to waste time

Fred Waterford, The Handmaid’s Tale (2017)

Since the beginning of the series, the great core of the problems of June, our protagonist, is her situation under Commander Fred Waterforda man who occupies a position of power in The Handmaid’s Tale.

As the creator of Gilead, for which one already has to be Machiavellian, he is responsible for rape, for the mutilation of his wife’s hand as punishment for reading and for the widespread brutality inflicted on those under that system.

For context, Gilead is a fictional town in the United States, facing environmental disasters and a declining birth rate. It is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist and elitist group that seeks a return to traditional values.

On the other side are the few remaining fertile women, totally subjugated. Offred (June), played by an award-winning Elisabeth Moss, is a servant in the household of the Commander (Fred Waterford), one of the women forced into sexual servitude in a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world.

Well, although this character is presented as a kind and fair man, his actions are totally premeditated and intelligently thought outwhich on many occasions make your hair stand on end.

It already has 5 seasons

Negan, The Walking Dead (2010)

The Lucille bat has already become the most feared weapon in almost every series and all of us who follow The Walking Dead have the occasional scene etched in our minds forever. As a carrier, Negan.

And it is that, this psychopath played by the great Jeffrey-Dean Morgan, is considered one of the worst and most intelligent villains of the seriesfeared by all cast of the series. Violent, savage and, in short, a dictator that the zombies, against whom everyone fights, falls short. Negan proves to be the most brutal baddie in the series in a matter of minutes.

Since his first appearance on “The Walking Dead”, we have seen how he has gone from one place to another, killing even his most faithful and loyal companions, all for one reason: to save yourself. And it is that, it has shown that it can even be a voice of reason when they need it most.

With 11 seasons behind and a lot of suffering for some of us who are fans of this series, you can enjoy it