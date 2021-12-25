“7 women and a mystery” arrives in the rooms, that is 7 ways of being a woman

Ten years after the death of the champion Marco Simoncelli (20 January 1987 – 23 October 2011), the documentary Sky Original produced by Sky, Fremantle Italy and Mowe arrives in SIC cinemas, distributed as an event release at the cinema by Nexo Digital only on 28 and 29 December (list on nexodigital.it) SIC returns the intense and exciting portrait of a unique champion. It tells a story, that of a child who had a dream greater than his limits and who did everything to make it come true. It tells of the courage that we have all resorted to, necessary to face challenges that we considered beyond our reach. And he tells it through the epic of the 2008 season which will decree Marco Simoncelli as 250cc World Champion. A world championship started as an outsider, suffered, strenuously wanted, surprisingly deserved that will bring a new Italian Gascon talent to the fore, very tough and always smiling. To enrich the story, the testimonies and memories of those who lived with him starting with his father, the omnipresent Paolo Simoncelli, the historical girlfriend Kate Fretti, the companion of a thousand challenges at the “quarry”, as well as idol and friend Valentino Rossi, the pilot Mattia Pasini childhood friend and first teammate at the time of the mini-bike races, Carlo Pernat the manager of the world championship with a capital “M”.