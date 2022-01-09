7-year-old girl dies 11 days after the vaccine, according to the VAERS – RENOVATIO 21 report

Renovatio 21 translates this article courtesy of Children’s Health Defense.

VAERS data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included a total of 1,017,001 adverse event reports from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 21,382 deaths and 166,606 seriously injured between December 14, 2020 and 31st. December 2021.

VAERS is the leading government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the United States

The data included a total of 21,382 death reports – an increase of 380 from the previous week – and 166,606 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, over the same time period – 4,100 more than the previous week.

Excluding “foreign relations” to VAERS, 715,857 adverse events were reported in the United States between 14 December 2020 and 31 December 2021, including 9,778 deaths and 63,089 serious injuries.

Foreign reports are reports that foreign subsidiaries send to US vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes a serious event and does not appear on the product label, the manufacturer is required to file the report with VAERS .

Of the 9,778 deaths in the United States reported as of December 31, 20% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 24% within 48 hours of vaccination, and 61% occurred in people who experienced symptoms within 48 hours of vaccination.

In the United States, 507.1 million doses of COVID vaccine had been administered as of December 30, including 296 million doses of Pfizer, 194 million doses of Moderna, and 18 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

US VAERS data from December 14, 2020 to December 31, 2021 for children aged 5 to 11 shows:

The most recent death involved a 7-year-old girl (VAERS ID 1975356) from Minnesota who died 11 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine when she was found unresponsive by her mother. The autopsy is awaited.

US VAERS data from December 14, 2020 to December 31, 2021 for 12-17 year olds shows:

The most recent death was a 15-year-old girl from Minnesota (VAERS ID 1974744) who died 177 days after receiving her second dose of Pfizer from a pulmonary embolus. The autopsy is awaited.

62 reports of anaphylaxis among young people between the ages of 12 and 17 in which the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment, or resulted in death, with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer vaccine.

146 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

US VAERS data from December 14, 2020 to December 31, 2021, for all age groups combined, shows:

19% of the deaths were related to heart disease.

54% of those who died were male, 41% were female, and the remaining death reports did not include the sex of the deceased.

2,252 reports of anaphylaxis in which the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment, or resulted in death.

The CDC is not investigating the 13-year-old death from the COVID vaccine

The CDC is not investigating the death of a 13-year-old Michigan boy who died June 16, 2021 of myocarditis three days after his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Judicial Watch Wednesday obtained 314 pages of documents from the CDC, including communications from director Dr. Rochelle Walensky showing a request for information about Jacob Clynick’s death.

In communications, CDC officials said the agency was not actively involved in investigating Clynick’s death, although it made contact with the state health department and pathologist who confirmed preliminary results showed ‘ventricular enlargement. bilateral and histology consistent with myocarditis “.

The official said the agency has been in contact to “maintain situational awareness,” but said it is up to states to investigate reported deaths from COVID vaccines.

Teenager’s death was not acknowledged by CDC officials in presentations on myocarditis or vaccine safety at meetings held by the agency’s Vaccine Safety Advisory Committee, which makes clinical recommendations for the use of COVID vaccines in children .

More children die from vaccines than from COVID

As reported by The Defender On Thursday, a Louisiana nurse last month told state lawmakers that her hospital is seeing “terrifying” reactions to COVID vaccines, including blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, encephalopathy and cardiac arrhythmia, and staff are not reporting them. to the VAERS.

Collette Martin, RN, a practicing nurse for 17 years, during testimony at a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee hearing, told state representative Lawrence Bagley that most of the medical professionals in her hospital are not even aware. the existence of the VAERS.

Martin said it raised concerns about adverse reactions to COVID vaccines and failure to report to hospital administrators, but was “repeatedly rejected.”

It is Martin’s belief that only a fraction of the deaths are reported to VAERS as his hospital and others “are not reporting anything.”

The Omicron variant is less likely to cause lung damage or death

As reported by The Defender On Wednesday, several studies of Omicron infections showed decreased lung damage and decreased mortality rates in both animal and human tissues, but increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

A group of Japanese and American scientists on December 29 published a study of hamsters and mice infected with Omicron or one of several previous variants. The results showed that people infected with Omicron had less lung damage, lost less weight, and were less likely to die.

According to the preliminary study, written by more than 50 international scientists, the experiments “observed less infection of hamster bronchial cells in vivo with Omicron than with Delta virus.”

The researchers also found a lower viral load in the nasal passages of Omicron-infected mice compared to those infected with other SARS-CoV-2 strains.

This rodent study is consistent with findings announced in early December by researchers from the University of Hong Kong and epidemiological data from South Africa over the past two months. As cases have skyrocketed, hospitalizations and deaths have declined compared to Delta.

The study shows that the COVID vaccine alters women’s menstrual cycles

Analysis of thousands of menstrual records showed women’s cycles changed after COVID vaccines, validating anecdotal reports from thousands of women who said their menstrual cycles were off after vaccination.

According to a study published by the Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, the vaccinated women had slightly longer menstrual cycles after the COVID vaccine than those who had not been vaccinated.

Cycle length returned to normal within one to two months, with a more pronounced delay in women who received both doses of the vaccine during the same menstrual cycle. These women had their periods two days later than usual, the researchers found.

The study was led by researchers from Oregon Health & Science University and Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, in collaboration with Natural Cycles, whose app is used by millions of women around the world to track their cycles.

