7-year-old girl fatally shot while riding in a vehicle

(CNN) — A seven-year-old girl was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle with her mother and five-year-old sister in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday morning, and 29-year-old Terriance D. Armstrong Jr. was arrested in connection. with the shooting, according to Glendale police.

Armstrong has been charged with premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, according to Maricopa County Justice Court documents.

Court documents indicate that after midnight Thursday a verbal altercation began in a parking lot between Armstrong and the girl’s mother’s boyfriend. Armstrong told police he fired a “warning shot” as the victims’ vehicle drove away and then followed them in his car.

Police found a shell casing on the ground after arriving at the scene, and about 10 minutes later they were told a girl had been shot and taken to hospital. When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the girl had died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Armstrong admitted to shooting at the other car, but said he did so only after the other man shot him first, according to police. But investigators say they found no evidence of a weapon in the victims’ possession or in their vehicle.

Court documents also reveal that police found approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle Armstrong was driving.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers issued a statement of condolences to the victim’s family. “Our police department worked diligently to find and apprehend the suspect in this terrible crime. It is tragic when these types of events happen, especially for the most innocent,” Weiers said in the statement.

Police have not released the girl’s name or family.

CNN has contacted the public defender’s office to find out if Armstrong has retained an attorney.

The incident comes after two 9-year-old girls were shot in separate incidents in the Houston, Texas area this week.

Arlene Alvarez died after being shot by a man while she was in a car with her family on Monday after she was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM. And in another incident, Ashanti Grant had to go into a medically induced coma after she was shot in the head during an apparent case of road rage that took place Tuesday night when Ashanti, her mother, father and brother 11 year olds were on their way to the store.