7 years after the first film, the low salary received by Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson was known

dakota johnson Y jamie dorna n They catapulted to international fame with their roles in Anastasia Steele Y Christian Grey in 50 shades of gray , but was the first film profitable? Find out how much the actors earned for these characters.

Beyond the quality of each film, there is no doubt that 50 shades of gray It was one of the highest grossing trilogies of recent times. It was in 2015 when the first of them, based on the books of el james, reached the big screen worldwide. With jamie dornan Y dakota johnson Like the great protagonists, the film became a furor since the love story between Christian Y Anastasia it was completely captivating.

In fact, 50 shades of gray reached such a point of success that thanks to this leading role dakota johnson Y jamie dornan catapulted to international fame. Although the actors had already started their careers some time ago, the truth is that they were their characters from Christian Grey Y Anastasia Steele the ones who helped them reach the top when it comes to their careers. It is that, in terms of economics, the initial figure they received could not have helped them at all.

Box office 50 shades of gray He knew how to raise 250 million dollars worldwide, a figure that undoubtedly collides with what the protagonists received seven years ago. According to what transpired Both Dakota and Jamie took home just $250,000 for those iconic roles.. And, although it seems a high sum for ordinary mortals, the truth is that even higher figures are handled in Hollywood to the point that that number is one of the lowest.

However, it should be noted that for both the second film, 50 shades darkeras for the third, 50 shades freed, the artists were able to negotiate their salary. It is still unknown how much they took for the continuation of the love story between Christian Y Anastasia, but given the success of the first part, it was clear that the price would not be the same. But, although it is not exactly known, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that it ended up being a seven-digit number.

A price that, if real, seems quite acceptable considering that at that time both jamie dornan What dakota johnson they had already become international stars. And, despite their first win not being entirely flattering, the actors have now become two full-fledged Hollywood stars, which includes possessing an unattainable wealth. For example, in the case of Johnson, she last year reached a net worth of 14 million dollars.