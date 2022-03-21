7 years later, they discover this secret of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

In the text that we leave you below, we can learn a secret of the title discovered now. East has remained hidden since its launch and now it has come to light.

Here it is:

The secret relates to the Blood and Wine expansion, specifically The Warble of a Smitten Knight mission.

The quest stars Vivienne, who has been cursed to look like a bird, and Geralt must lift that curse.

When he succeeds, Geralt warns the woman that she will only live what a bird lives.

From that moment Vivienne appears in Skellige, but if we go forward 7 years in time through meditation, Vivienne is shown to have passed away at the port of Kaer Trolde in Yennefer’s room.

CD Projekt Red’s Philipp Weber has confirmed it’s a hidden Easter Eggg so far

It’s kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

