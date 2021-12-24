70 games supported, and that’s just the beginning

With the latest trailer packaged by AMD, the Sunnyvale tech giant is looking in the direction of video game enthusiasts to inform them of the exponential growth in the number of developers who are embracing FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Although it was presented a few months ago and its implementation as a free middleware for the main cross-platform graphics engines has only recently occurred, the AMD FidelityFX upscaling technology has prompted many software houses to exploit it to maximize performance in contexts that include, for example, the adoption of resolutions as close to 4K or the need to guarantee a particularly high framerate.

As the editors of PCGamesN point out, the choice to make this technology completely cross-platform is rewarding AMD, at least in this first phase: during the last semester, the total number of games that have adopted FidelityFX exceeded by about ten times that of the titles of developers who have opted for the “competing” technology of deep learning upscaling of NVIDIA DLSS.

The examples brought by AMD are so many and embrace titles of the caliber of Deathloop, Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, F1 2021, Resident Evil Village, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice, Ghostrunner, Farming Simulator 22 and Far Cry 6. For further information on the technology of upscaling of the red house, we invite you to read our special on how AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution works.