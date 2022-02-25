$70 million distributed to health providers in Puerto Rico to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19

Washington D.C. – The United States Department of Health announced today, Thursday, the distribution of $70.47 million in funds to assist hundreds of health providers in Puerto Rico to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lion’s share of the funds, $65.82 million, will go to 627 health providers, focused on equity and helping small businesses that have had revenues impacted, according to the federal Department of Health. That includes bonuses based on Medicaid and Children’s Health Plan (CHIP) services.

Another $4.65 million will go to 359 health providers under a rural assistance program. Last November, the US Department of Health had indicated that the average assistance reached $170,700.

The funds are allocated through the 2021 economic rescue law that has sought to address the emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From providing vital care to addressing workforce challenges, these funds will help many health care facilities weather the ongoing impact of the pandemic.”indicated the Secretary of Health of the United States, Xavier Becerra.

In total, $560 million from the Provider Relief Fund is now being distributed.

Becerra said that with the money that is now being distributed, they have been able to distribute $11.5 billion from the Fund in the 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the other four territories, and another $7.5 billion for rural providers.