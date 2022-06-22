70 must-see LGBTQ+ movies and where to watch them (part 1)

Who directs? Rodrigo Sepulveda

Who acts? Alfredo Castro, Leonardo Ortizgris, Julieta Zylberberg, Amparo Noguera, and Luis Gnecco.

What is it about? In the midst of Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile, an elderly and lonely transvestite becomes involved in a dangerous clandestine operation almost without knowing it, when a young guerrilla saves her from a raid on a clandestine bar and a passionate bond develops between them.

Why watch it? A solid adaptation of the brutal novel by Chilean writer Pedro Lemebel. Alfredo Castro’s performance is a delight from beginning to end, offering a character as full of light as misery.

Where to see it? first video

I’m scared bullfighter

