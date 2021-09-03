70% of Salvadorans are against the Bitcoin law scheduled for September 7th

Less than a week after El Salvador’s Bitcoin law comes into force on September 7, the majority of citizens surveyed are against the government-mandated adoption of cryptocurrencies.

A survey conducted by the Central American University Institute of Public Opinion (UCA) found that 70% of Salvadorans believe President Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin law, which recognizes cryptocurrency as legal tender, should be repealed.

However, over 90% of respondents also admitted that they have little, if any, knowledge of cryptocurrencies.

The institute recorded a terrible public approval rating of just 7.64% for the president, the lowest recorded so far during Bukele’s tenure.

El Salvador’s economy in trouble

Attitudes towards the Bitcoin law appear to be linked to concerns about the country’s poor economic possibilities.

The survey found that 45% of Salvadoran citizens believe poverty and unemployment are the two most pressing problems the nation faces, while 43% think the nation’s economy will get worse with the passage of the new law.

According to the World Bank, 22.8% of El Salvador’s population currently lives below the poverty line, while the average annual income in the country is only $ 3,800. More than two-thirds of Salvadorans do not believe that the local economy will improve even with an increase in the minimum wage.

The poll also found that 20% of Salvadorans “he openly states that he does not know what a Bitcoin is“, while a further 70% confess they have a poor understanding of cryptocurrency. The researchers who conducted the survey concluded:

“In other words, nine out of ten Salvadorans don’t have a clear understanding of what this financial asset is.”

The findings echo a similar survey conducted in July, which found that only 20% of the local population passed Bukele’s upcoming Bitcoin law.

Bukele’s government urges to embrace Bitcoin

If there is a spark of optimism to be drawn from the survey, it is that the latest data suggests that the number of citizens with “no understanding“of Bitcoin is more than halved from its July figure of 46%, suggesting that the government’s efforts to raise awareness have certainly had some effect.

On August 30, Bukele has shared on Twitter the first TV advertisement on Bitcoin promoted by the state, with animated tutorials on how to use the government’s “Chivo” digital wallet to buy assets and transfer value.

The following day, Bukele tweeted images of the Bitcoin ATMs that would be launched across the country, stating that 50 physical terminals will be operational from 7 September. The president estimated that the adoption of cryptocurrencies will save the country $ 400 million a year in remittance fees:

“We are building 50 Chivo points distributed throughout the country. They will allow you to deposit and withdraw money (without fees), and there will be people ready to explain how to download and use the electronic wallet and ATMs. “

“Chivo points will help the population to use @chivowallet. This will give them freedom and financial security, as well as reaping benefits such as saving $ 400 million a year in commissions for sending and receiving remittances. “

Los puntos Chivo ayudarán a que la populación pueda utilizar @chivowallet. It is free of charge and financial security, aparte de recibirbeneos, between ellos el ahorro de 400 millones de dólares al año en comisiones para enviar y recibir remesas.#Bitcoin #PuntosChivo pic.twitter.com/BtVrKiK5eZ – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 31, 2021

Related: El Salvador Legislative Assembly approves $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust

To increase support for Bitcoin, the government has also launched a charity campaign to fund dental treatments for poor Salvadorans through BTC. The “Bitcoin Smiles” campaign has raised in total 1.02 BTC (approximately $ 50,000) from 797 individual contributions.

Despite the government’s best efforts, concerns remain. On 2 September, hundreds of local citizens protested against the law, joining trade unions and social organizations:

“Unions and social organizations against Bitcoin, outside the Centro Cultural Cívico Legislativo.”