70 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Movistar Plus+, Filmin, Amazon, Lionsgate+ and Apple TV+

October 12 °. National holiday and Wednesday, a strange combination that means that we will have a little more time to see the streaming premieres. This week we have 70 series, movies and documentaries that arrive from today on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar Plus +, Lionsgate + and Apple TV +.

‘Candy. Murder in Texas’

created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith | Distribution: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza

True crime from the hand of the infallible Antosca that takes us to the case of Candy Montgomery, a housewife accused of the murder of her neighbor in Texas in 1980.

Premiere Wednesday on Disney+

‘Sacred Family’

created by Manolo Caro | Distribution: Najwa Nimri, Carla Campra, Iván Pellicer, Alba Flores, etc.

New family drama by Manolo Caro. This time we enter a neighborhood whose peace is interrupted when a mother, her baby and the au-pair appear… and a secret from the past that threatens to blow everything up.

‘Rosaline’

directed by Karen Maine | Distribution: Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen

As if there weren’t enough versions of Romeo and Juliet, now comes this movie that promises to be fresh and fun and told through the eyes of Rosalina, Juliet’s cousin, who wants her Romeo back.

Premiere Friday on Disney+

‘Shantaram’

created by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot | Distribution: Charlie Hunnam, Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, etc.

Based on the homonymous novel, the series takes us to the Bombay of the 80s, where a prison escapee arrives. There he will try to find a new beginning when he runs into an enigmatic woman.

‘Watcher’

created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan | Distribution: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, etc.

We have not recovered from ‘Dahmer’ and we already have a new series from the Murphy factory. On this occasion, a true story is adapted about a family who, after moving into the house of their dreams, begin to receive sinister letters.

Netflix

‘Easy Kitchen Battle’ (Wednesday)

‘Belascoarán’ (Wednesday)

‘Neon Meat’ (Saturday)

‘Cinema Paradiso’ (Saturday)

‘Contestant’ (Saturday)

‘The timecrimes’ (Saturday)

‘The Spirit of Bridge Hollow’ (Friday)

‘The Black Butterflies’ (Friday)

‘Everything starts tomorrow’ (Saturday)

Mario Lanza. The Best of Everything’ (Saturday)

‘Mismatched’ (Friday)

‘The Name of the Rose’ (Saturday)

‘Chained Words’ (Saturday)

‘The playlist’ (Thursday)

‘The Moth’ (Wednesday)

‘The Deadlock’ S2 (Thursday)

‘Holy Family’ (Friday)

‘Sue Perkins: Incredible but legal’ (Thursday)

‘Wild Country’ (Wednesday)

‘Everyone wants to be saved’ (Friday)

‘Take 1’ (Friday)

‘Thirteen Chimes’ (Saturday)

‘Watchman’ (Thursday)

‘Me. “The heifer”‘ (Saturday)

Movistar Plus+

‘Goodbye, Mr. Haffman’ (Sunday)

‘Belle’ (Saturday)

‘Ghosts’ S4 (Friday)

‘The A&M Records Story’​ (Sunday)

‘The lost illusions’ (Wednesday)

‘Inside Guggenheim’​ (Friday)

‘The Game of Keys’ (Friday)

‘Sheryl Crow’ (Thursday)

Disney+

‘Candy. Murder in Texas’ (Wednesday)

‘The Captain’ (Wednesday)

‘Daredevil’ (Friday)

‘Numbered Days’ (Friday)

‘Elektra’ (Friday)

‘Emmet Till: Let the world see it’ (Wednesday)

‘The exception to the rule’ (Friday)

‘Mickey and the Witches’ (Friday)

‘Look, Royal Detective’ (Wednesday)

‘The Mister’ S2 (Wednesday)

‘Mr Gardel’ (Friday)

‘Opera’ (Wednesday)

‘Relinquishing Mormons’ (Wednesday)

‘Rookie Cops’ (Wednesday)

‘Rosalina’ (Friday)

‘Screen Queens Rising’ (Friday)

‘Witnesses to the tragedy’ (Wednesday)

hbo max

‘Ad Astra’ (Friday)

‘All American’ S5 (Wednesday)

‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 (Wednesday)

‘The Aviator’ (Wednesday)

‘Eagleheart’ S3 (Wednesday)

‘Just One Time’ (Friday)

‘Little Women’ (Sunday)

filmin

‘The Reef: Trapped’ (Saturday)

‘Cinnamon’ (Saturday)

‘Code Banshee’ (Saturday)

‘The extraordinary adventures of Fiona Pereshtròikovitx’ (Saturday)

‘A Writer’s Fantasy’ (Saturday)

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ (Friday)

‘The magic of chocolate’ (Saturday)

‘The mom and the whore’ (Saturday)

‘Return to Reims’ (Saturday)

‘Termination’ (Sunday)

‘Tropic of Violence’ (Saturday)

Others

‘Shantaram’ (Friday on Apple TV+)

‘The lost city’ (Friday on Prime Video)

‘Step Up. Dancing’ S3 (Sunday at Lionsgate+)

Espinof recommends…

‘beauty’

Fantastic film in which Hosoda immerses us in his own version of Beauty and the Beast, which he sets between two worlds: the real one and the virtual one. An amazing visual display, a splendid soundtrack are the great elements in a film that manages to resonate long after viewing.

Liked by Albertini | Premiere on Saturday in Movistar + | Criticism

