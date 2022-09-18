70 SSIFF. Pearl. Don’t Worry Darling review

The reviews of David Perez “Davicine” at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival:

Don’t Worry Darling

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (styles) are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victoria, the company’s experimental town that houses the men who work for the top-secret project Victoria and also their families. Life is perfect and the company meets all the needs of the residents. But cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, bringing to light glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade. And that’s when Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they’re doing in Victoria and why. What price will Alice have to pay to bring to light what is happening in this paradise?

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne Y Gemma Chan. The film is presented in Spain in the Perlas section of the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival.

From acting to directing

Olivia Wilde (New York, USA. 1984) is especially known for her role as an actress, in which she achieved popularity thanks to her roles in television series such as The OC either House MD (House). Her film credits include Year one (Harold Ramis2009), TRON: Legacy (Joseph Kosinski, 2010), Cowboys & Aliens (Jon Favreau2011), Her (Spike Jonze2013), Rush (Ron Howard2013) or Richard Jewell (Clint Eastwood2019).

In 2019 she made her directorial debut with the comedy super nerdsnominated for a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay, making one of the most celebrated directorial debuts in recent years thanks to her engaging and energetic take on typical high school comedies in which the leads work to lose their innocence and vow to spend a unforgettable night before your graduation.

The critics and the public went hand in hand with her first work, getting nominations, awards and a good box office, so it was not surprising that she managed to have a good budget for her second work as a director, Don’t Worry Darlingwhich was presented in a big way out of competition in the official section of the Venice Film Festival.

Living in an ideal world,… or not

Don’t Worry Darling It is a film that, although it evokes other films in which its protagonists live in perfect societies created to measure, has enough elegance and brilliance both in its staging and in its cast to stand out on its own. The actress and director, beyond the controversies arising from the choice of the cast or the problems during filming, has surrounded herself with names of the stature of Florence Pugh either Chris Pine to give a greater packaging to its production, but it also contributes to the film much more as social criticism with the style of the mythical On the edge of reality.

Olivia Wilde, who also plays a role with a certain relevance, introduces us fully into this idyllic utopia to dissect little by little everything that is hidden, not only within the urbanization in which the protagonists live, but also within the characters, especially the male ones, all with an outstanding effort to take us back to the life of the 50’s where the parties shone with glamour, alcohol and musical shows.

All that glitters is not idyllic, and Alice, played by Florence Pugh, She is responsible for gradually discovering the things that do not fit and the cracks that appear in her idyllic private paradise, and she ends up finding herself in a classic gaslight situation, where all the men support her and induce the young woman to to think that it is she herself that alters her reality, but not answering any of her questions. Alice is witness to everything that seems not to be where it should be, and to discover with the spectators the details that show that there is something strange behind that beautiful facade, but there are too many unanswered details (which do not reinforce the subsequent resolution) that make the final denouement lose intensity, it seems that the director and the writing team were little interested in leaving us breadcrumbs so that we unravel the mystery and opting to offer a drastic final twist that is as absolutely contemporary as it is surprising, and from which You should have been allowed to give us more information, even if it was after the credits.

A luxury cast for a luxurious urbanization

The versatility of Florence Pugh is revealed again, an actress who we see the same as a companion in fatigue of Scarlett Johansson in black widowbecause doing impeccable work in movies like Lady MacBeth either midsummer. The weight of the film falls mainly on her shoulders and that of her husband in the film, played by Harry Styles, who emerges victorious from his first leading role, and shows that he is more than just a singer for teenagers with altered hormones, serving this role as a cover letter for the next James Bond thanks to his style and charm, without forgetting his ability to hide in the sleeve more than one resource.

Pugh Y styles they demonstrate great chemistry (and physics) in front of the cameras, and make this idyll seem authentic, in which certain shadows are beginning to be revealed amid so much light, sharing the spotlight with Chris Pine who, despite having a shorter role, shows that he is also capable of bringing any character to life, this time putting himself in the shoes of a charming but disturbing project manager who acts as the leader of a visionary sect, capable of to convince any tenant of the urbanization with his enthusiasm, despite the cracks that are opening before his eyes.

Don’t Worry Darling is a stylish and luminous suspense thriller that fans of socially critical movies moving between On the edge of reality Y Let me out. In addition, the film allows for a later debate and will give a lot to talk about after viewing it, but this is not the place since we do not want to spoil the twists it offers and its consequent message, beyond how macho society was. in the 1950s and all that remains to be done to move away from the mistakes made at that time.

What did you think of the movie Don’t Worry Darling?

