70 Xiaomi phones that will no longer receive MIUI updates
Xiaomi has updated its support page to indicate the devices that will no longer receive any further system and security updates.
From time to time, Xiaomi updates its product support page to indicate those devices that are no longer officially supported by the companyand therefore will not receive any more updates system or security.
On this occasion, the company has updated said page to add new models that, since last March 29, they will no longer receive new versions of MIUI or Androidand they will also not receive updates aimed at fixing vulnerabilities.
No more updates for the Mi A2, Mi Pad 4, Mi MIX 3 and other Xiaomi phones
For now, the device list that have stopped receiving support is made up of terminals of Xiaomi and Redmiand there is currently no POCO indicated on it.
As novelties, we must stop at the appearance of relatively recent or very popular models, such as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 6 Pro. Others, like the My 9SE are also added, and from now on will no longer receive new MIUI updates. Next, we leave the complete list
Xiaomi phones that will not receive any more updates
- MI 1
- MY 2
- MI 2A
- MI 3
- MI 4
- MI 4S
- MI 4c
- MI 5
- MI 5s
- MI 5s Plus
- MI 5c
- MI 5X
- MI 6
- MI 6X
- MI 8 SE
- MI note
- MINote 2
- MINote 3
- MINote Pro
- mix
- mix 2
- MY MAX
- MY MAX 2
- MI A1
- MI A2
- MI A2 Lite
- My pad
- MY Pad 2
- MY Pad 3
- MY Pad 4
- MI Pad 4 Plus
- MY MAX 3
- MI 8 Lite
- MIX 2S
- MY MIX 2S
- MI 8 Explorer Edition
- mix 3
- MY MIX 3
- MI 8 UNIT
- MI 9SE
- my play
Redmi phones that will not receive any more updates
- redmi 1
- Redmi 1S
- Redmi 2
- Redmi 2A
- redmi 3
- Redmi 3S
- Redmi 3X
- Redmi 4
- Redmi 4X
- Redmi 4A
- redmi 5
- redmi 5plus
- Redmi 5A
- Redmi Note 1
- Redmi Note 1S
- Redmi Note 2
- Redmi Note 2 Pro
- Redmi Note 3
- Redmi Note 4
- Redmi Note 4X
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5A
- Redmi Pro
- Redmi 6
- Redmi 6Pro
- Redmi 6A
- redmi s2
- Redmi Y2
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
Therefore, those people who still use one of the devices indicated in the list, should know that they no longer have guaranteed updatesand therefore they will not receive security patches or new versions of the system, with the risks that this entails at the security level.
Related topics: Xiaomi
