70 Xiaomi phones that will no longer receive MIUI updates

Xiaomi has updated its support page to indicate the devices that will no longer receive any further system and security updates.

From time to time, Xiaomi updates its product support page to indicate those devices that are no longer officially supported by the companyand therefore will not receive any more updates system or security.

On this occasion, the company has updated said page to add new models that, since last March 29, they will no longer receive new versions of MIUI or Androidand they will also not receive updates aimed at fixing vulnerabilities.

No more updates for the Mi A2, Mi Pad 4, Mi MIX 3 and other Xiaomi phones

For now, the device list that have stopped receiving support is made up of terminals of Xiaomi and Redmiand there is currently no POCO indicated on it.

As novelties, we must stop at the appearance of relatively recent or very popular models, such as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 6 Pro. Others, like the My 9SE are also added, and from now on will no longer receive new MIUI updates. Next, we leave the complete list

Xiaomi phones that will not receive any more updates

MI 1

MY 2

MI 2A

MI 3

MI 4

MI 4S

MI 4c

MI 5

MI 5s

MI 5s Plus

MI 5c

MI 5X

MI 6

MI 6X

MI 8 SE

MI note

MINote 2

MINote 3

MINote Pro

mix

mix 2

MY MAX

MY MAX 2

MI A1

MI A2

MI A2 Lite

My pad

MY Pad 2

MY Pad 3

MY Pad 4

MI Pad 4 Plus

MY MAX 3

MI 8 Lite

MIX 2S

MY MIX 2S

MI 8 Explorer Edition

mix 3

MY MIX 3

MI 8 UNIT

MI 9SE

my play

Redmi phones that will not receive any more updates

redmi 1

Redmi 1S

Redmi 2

Redmi 2A

redmi 3

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3X

Redmi 4

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4A

redmi 5

redmi 5plus

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 1

Redmi Note 1S

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note 2 Pro

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6Pro

Redmi 6A

redmi s2

Redmi Y2

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Therefore, those people who still use one of the devices indicated in the list, should know that they no longer have guaranteed updatesand therefore they will not receive security patches or new versions of the system, with the risks that this entails at the security level.

