70 years of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (Semi)

Seven decades have passed since reference names such as Gregorio Marañón or Carlos Jiménez Díaz decided to set up the body that would give protection and representation to internists at the national level. Since then, the purpose of Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (Semi) and its leaders has been position this specialty as a transversal body of Medicine, giving it a high value for both professionals and patients.

The entity, like the profession, has evolved over the years and the gaze of its presidents, 32 in total, although its founding objectives, such as excellence, remain valid today. To this day, they continue to defend the role played by interns in the sector as versatile professionals, capable of making a comprehensive assessment of the patient and finding solutions to highly complex diagnoses.

Analysis with perspective

In this podcast, we review the 70-year history of the institution from the hand of seven of its presidents: Jaime Merino (1992-1994), Ángel Sánchez (2002-2004), Ricardo Gómez Huelgas (2018-2020), Antonio Zapatero Gaviria (2016-2018), Emilio Casariego Vales (2014-2016), Pilar Román Sánchez (2012- 2014), and its current manager, Jesús Díez Manglano.

On the table, the most important milestones achieved during their biennial mandates, the evolution of the specialty and the challenges presented by the photography of the future, such as the lack of generational change or the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.