7,000 electronic devices on the way – Corriere.it

The digital revolution of Atm: 7,000 electronic devices will be installed su all 2,000 surface vehicles for the payment of tickets by credit card, as is already the case on the subway in all 113 stations. Following a public tender procedure, the supply of the new electronic devices was assigned. The total value of the investment exceeds 12 million. The extension of the contactless system is fully part of the dematerialization process of travel ticket that ATM has already started in recent years and which today records important results: in the subway from 2018 to date there have been 23 million purchases of tickets by credit card at the turnstiles.

On the surface the trial started in December 2020 on three bus lines (56, 70 and 73) reached about 20 thousand transactions. The next step involves a design phase which will be followed in a year by the installation of the new validators, which will gradually come into operation starting from 2023. Equipped with 5G technology and GPS localization, the system is able to choose the most convenient fare – best fare – to be applied to the passenger, even in the case of bus-metro interchange: for example, after the third journey, the daily rate of 4.50 euros is automatically charged.





Contactless payment is not the only technological tool in which ATM has invested in recent years. in fact, tickets can also be purchased via SMS and the Atm Milano App, whose new version implemented in 2020 allows subscriptions to be renewed.