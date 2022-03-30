700,000 Puerto Ricans who qualify have not yet received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The expert commented on the situation of the pandemic at a time when the positivity figure is beginning to rise.

Dr. Iris Cardona, Principal Medical Officer of the Government. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

700,000 Puerto Ricans who qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in their booster dose have not yet received it, while the country is still behind in vaccinating people over eighty years of age, but has made progress in the line of those over eighty. 65 years confirmed today the Department of Health.

Dr. Iris Cardona, the government’s top medical officer, made the announcement during an interview this morning in which she announced that her agency has reached 66 percent vaccination among people over 65, but has difficulty accessing people over 80. years.

The executive described this group of people as the most vulnerable and acknowledged having faced initial difficulties in stimulating the vaccine among young adults and minor children.

He still explained that a large part of the unvaccinated are in the younger age range, although the agency has also faced obstacles in locating and vaccinating people over eighty years of age who are bedridden or with special conditions.

A week ago Cardona admitted to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that the goal of his administration was to reach three percent positivity as soon as possible and lower that statistic, but this week’s numbers go in the opposite direction.