72 / a edition of the Sanremo festival. Promoted the third edition of Amadeus with 54.7% share

The Sanremo Festival, now in its 72nd edition, started yesterday evening, to do the honors of the house a moved Amadeus: “Either it’s the age, since I’m about to turn 60, or it’s the presence of the public: we missed you so much. Welcome back, ”said the conductor and artistic director as he kicked off the event. At his side his friend Fiorello, who after the initial show in which he joked about the President of the Republic Mattarella and vaccines returns to the Ariston stage to read the end-of-evening ranking with Amadeus. There were 911 thousand viewers of the prime time of the Festival it share of 54.7%slightly higher than last year which stood at 52.2%.

Yesterday the first 12 singers in the competition performed and the provisional ranking, based on the vote of the press room, of which a third for the press, a third for the web and a third for the radio, is: Mahmood & Blanco, The List Representative, Dargen D’Amico, Gianni Morandi, Massimo Ranieri, Noemi, Michel Bravi, Rkomi, Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir, Giusy Ferreri, Yuman, Ana Mena.

For the first time she goes down the stairs of the Ariston Ornella Muti, the co-host of the prime time. The actress wore a beautiful long white and silver dress studded with Swarovski crystals and he talked about the environment: “There are associations that support it – explains Muti – and I chose one that is a project: it allows you to give a tree or a wood as a gift. I decided to give a tree to you – she says turning to Amadeus – and to the other traveling companions. Your tree is an oak, it is located in southern Italy and there it will be grown and protected with love. Everyone must do it, it is a gift that is good for those who receive it but also for those who do it ”. In the big screen of the Ariston the faces of the actors and directors with whom Muti has worked and which she wanted to pay homage: “Ugo Tognazzi he knew I was shy, scared, he acted as my elder brother, he was very ironic, generous, funny, he cooked for the whole crew ”; Alberto Deaf “Cheerful, nice, ironic, being with him was like being with one of us”; Paul Village “Fabulous, very intelligent, witty, even very cynical”; Massimo Troisi “was hungry for life, it was as if he had a time that he knew could expire at any moment”. And then Tony Musante“Suspicious”, Alain Delon“Beautiful”, Gerard Depardieu“A whirlwind,” Sylvester Stallion“Unique”, Francesco Nuti, “A very simple boy, tied to his roots, I greet him with a lot of love”. And then Ornella Muti’s appeal: “Please, go to the cinema, to the theater, they give us emotion and magic “.

Achille Lauro opened the Big race: shirtless and black leather pants, sang Sunday with the Harlem Gospel Choir. “I put myself next to him – jokes Amadeus – because at the moment he is an audience”. The great Gianni Morandi is back in the race after 22 yearsgreeted with warm applause: his song is Open All Doors, written for him by Jovanotti and arranged by Mousse T.

As he had promised, Amadeus left the Ariston theater to fetch the Maneskins in the hotel, and it was they who received the first standing ovation of this edition of the festival: they re-proposed Zitti e Buoni, with which they also won the Eurovision Song Contest. Damiano, the Maneskin frontman, was moved after singing the song ‘Coraline’.

Great applause also for the number 6 in the ATP world ranking, Matteo Berrettini: “You haven’t heard my heartbeat: thank you all, this is a different stage for me, I don’t have a racket, I don’t feel so comfortable …”, smiles the Roman tennis player. “In front of you – Amadeus tells him – there are only champions like Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, but sooner or later they will retire”. And Berrettini: “I’m trying to beat them while they’re still on tour”.

The whole audience stood up to dance to the world hit Tell It To My Heart by Meduza and Hozier.

The Sanremo festival honored Franco Battiato, who passed away last May. An excerpt of the songwriter’s “La cura” from the 2007 Festival was projected on the curtain. The orchestra, conducted by maestro Leonardo De Amicis, accompanied part of the video.

This year there is also the stage on the water: from the Tuscan coast Orietta Berti, dressed in fiery red, and Fabio Rovazzi launch Colapesce Dimartino with another hit from last year, Musica very light.