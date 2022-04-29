72-day marriage, divorces, sextape… Kim Kardashian’s chaotic love life
After a first episode carried by a controversy over an alleged sextape, The Kardashians returned with a new number, this Thursday, April 28 on Disney +. The opportunity to return to the chaotic love life of the star of the family, Kim Kardashian.
The break lasted less than a year. After fourteen years of loyal service on the American channel E! amusement, Kim Kardashian has been back on Disney+ since April 14. Soberly called, The Kardashians, the show follows the daily life of the craziest family in the United States. And the first number starts strong! During it, the star of the clan thinks he is reliving a bad dream he lived twenty years earlier when a pop-up of his person appears on the tablet of his son Saint. On the latter is readable “Kim Kardashian’s new sextape“. It does not take more for the starlet to contact her lawyer.
A case that does not date from yesterday
If she assures face camera that there are no new explicit images, the sister of Kourtney and Khloe, is once again touched in his esteem. Indeed, the mother of four children gained notoriety in 2007 because of the publication of an intimate video, shot with her boyfriend at the time, the singer Ray J. From then on, the one who was only the simple friend and stylist of Paris Hilton became a star in spite of herself. Rumors are that Kris Jenner, who is none other than Kim Kardashian’s “momager”, is linked to the release of this sextape. Despite this misadventure, the pretty brunette continued to spin the perfect love with American footballer Reggie Bush, before they separated two years later.
Three marriages that turn into a fiasco
After having chained the flirtations, the half-sister of kendall and Kylie Jenner has a crush, in 2010, for the basketball player of net Kris Humphries. They would eventually get engaged in May 2011 and celebrate their wedding with great fanfare the following summer. But their union will only last… 72 days! Her divorce signed, the influencer with 303 million subscribers will fall into the arms of her longtime friend who will become the father of her four little ones: Kanye West. Their romance was sealed with a highly publicized wedding in Italy on May 24, 2014. However, the 44-year-old singer’s bipolar disorder seems to have gotten the better of their couple. In February 2021, Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce. The forty-year-old now fricots with pete davidsona comedian 13 years his junior.
Note that Kim Kardashian remained married to Damon Thomas for four years, from 2000 to 2004. The reality TV star will affirm, in an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians broadcast on Sunday November 25, 2018 in the United States, having united with the music producer (this time 10 years her senior), under the influence of ecstasy.