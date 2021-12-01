72% discount with payment in Bitcoin

NordVPN It is certainly one of the most popular VPNs, thanks to its huge server network, as well as the speed and stability of the service. The offer, announced for Cyber ​​Monday, is still ongoing, so you can take advantage of the opportunity to save 72% on the two-year subscription. Of course, privacy is also guaranteed by paying in Bitcoin.

NordVPN: two years for € 2.80 / month

The main purpose of a VPN is hide the real IP address of the device used to access sites and apps. This can be done by choosing from over 5,100 servers that NordVPN has positioned in over 60 countries around the world. The user can rely on automatic choice or take advantage of servers optimized for certain activities, such as P2P file sharing, streaming and Tor.

NordVPN is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Raspberry Pi, Chromebook, Chromecast, router and browser (Chrome and Firefox) via extension. With a single subscription you can use up to six devices at the same time.

NordVPN supports standard protocols (OpenVPN and IKEv2 / IPSec), but you can also choose the proprietary protocol NordLynx (based on Wireguard) which offers superior performance. Obviously the traffic is protected by the 256-bit AES encryption.

Among the various advanced features there are Split Tunneling (allows you to choose the apps that must not go through the VPN), Kill Switch (automatically deactivates Internet access if the connection to the VPN is lost) e Double VPN (traffic protection with double encryption).

The two-year subscription costs only 2.80 euros / month (excluding VAT), so the user spends a total of 67.15 euros, instead of 243.84 euros (72% discount). As mentioned, NordVPN accepts payments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as credit card, PayPal, Google Pay and Amazon Pay. If necessary, you can take advantage of the 30-day money back guarantee.