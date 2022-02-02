“72% of hospital doctors would like to leave the public and for one in three the quality of life is insufficient”. The Cimo-Fesmed investigation

Furthermore, 73% are forced to work overtime and 42% have accumulated over 50 days of vacation. The experiences of young doctors are dramatic: in less than 5 years of work, career and salary expectations plummeted. Quici: “After two years of emergency, hospital doctors deserve clear and concrete recognition. Immediately new management contract and hospital network reform “. THE SURVEY

01 FEB – Tired, demoralized, resigned, abandoned.



This is the identikit of the doctors employed by the NHS that emerged from a survey launched in recent days by the Cimo Fesmed Federation. An eloquent profile of the medical executives: the white coats, after two years of the Covid-19 emergency, really can’t take it anymore.



The initiative – adopted by the President Guido Quici and to which 4,258 doctors from all over Italy joined – was put in place precisely to gauge the mood of the staff working in the ward.



In particular, the survey reveals a widespread desire to escape from the public hospital. A figure that should alarm institutions and patients: in fact, if on the one hand 72% of participating doctors, being able to return to the time of the end of high school, would choose the same profession again, only 28% would continue to work in a public facility. Others would prefer to move abroad (26%), anticipate retirement (19%), work in a private facility (14%) or become self-employed (13%).





The attachment to the gown, therefore, is out of the question. It is everything else, from social consideration to salaries, from company organization to career expectations, from workload to responsibilities, which leads more and more medical employees of the NHS to seek new job opportunities. The risk? The phenomenon of deserted wards, already announced but never really fought, with patients forced to be treated in private facilities. And patience for those who do not have the financial means to do so.







Excessive workload and lack of rest

Analyzing the causes of this dissatisfaction, anger emerges strongly at being forced to cope with the deficiencies of the system by sacrificing the quality of their private life (considered “insufficient” or “bad” by 30% of doctors): 73% of the interviewees works more than stipulated in the contract (38 hours per week); 20% of these are even forced to work more than 48 hours a week, clearly violating European legislation on working hours.

A growing demand for work, also to address the shortage of staff, which is also reflected in the impossibility of enjoying the accumulated holidays: 43% of the doctors who responded to the survey have between 11 and 50 days of accumulated vacation; 24% between 51 and 100 days; 18% have accumulated more than 100 days of vacation.







The amount of time devoted to administrative acts is immeasurable

And the activities carried out during the shifts also speak volumes about the dissatisfaction of hospital doctors: 56% consider the time devoted to filling out administrative documents to be excessive while 40% consider the time devoted to the medical procedure and to listening to the patient insufficient. patient. The possibility of continually updating is not received: only 4% of doctors manage to devote a lot of time to their training.







Expectations of young and old

Of particular interest is also the analysis of the comparison of doctors’ expectations between the beginning of their career and today, especially if we consider the number of years spent in hospital: just hired, 70% of young people who have worked for less than 5 years had high expectations for the profession, but only 38% and 32% expected a lot, respectively, for their career and salary. Today, a few years later, the percentages drop dramatically to 11% for the profession, 2% for career prospects and 3% for salary. A much sharper drop than the answers given by those who have worked in the NHS for over 15 years: at the beginning of the profession, 83% of older doctors had high expectations for the profession, 50% aimed at advancing their career and 47% on an increase in pay. Today, at least 15 years later, if 24% confirm that they have high expectations for the profession, only 14% and 2% continue to hope for a career and higher salaries.











The consequences of Covid-19: psycho-physical stress and a sense of abandonment

Finally, a window on the consequences of Covid-19 on the profession is inevitable. The results obtained should not surprise anyone: for 69% of doctors the pandemic had a major impact on their psychophysical stress and for 55% it jeopardized the safety of their families. Furthermore, 64% consider the occupational risk taken in the last two years to be “high”. And when hospital doctors are asked who they believe has really helped them to face this complex period, 57% answer “colleagues”, 24% “family and friends”, 8% “nobody”, only 5% ” society and institutions “.











Quici: “Now a new employment contract and reform of the hospital network”

“If something is not done to stem the discontent of the doctors employed by the NHS – comments the President of the CIMO-FESMED Federation Guido Quici -, we will find ourselves unable to protect the health of all citizens and, therefore, to respect art. 32 of the Constitution which should continue to illuminate the action of the Government and the Regions. By now there is no excuse or justification that holds: now it is the task of politics to prevent the current context from increasingly removing doctors from public health ”.





“We hope then – he adds – that the reform process of the hospital organization will be inaugurated, and not only of the territorial assistance, by hiring doctors and health professionals on an indefinite period. We hope that doctors participate actively in the clinical governance of the activities. And we expect the negotiation table to be opened as soon as possible for the renewal of the national contract of the medical management: the doctors employed by the NHS finally deserve concrete answers and clear signals of recognition for the role they hold within our company, not just in the last two years. The first useful opportunity to do so can only be the renewal process of the CCNL, to which the CIMO-FESMED Federation will, as always, offer its attentive and resolute contribution, fighting to obtain professional, economic and career stimuli “.

“At stake – concludes Quici – are not only the satisfaction and enthusiasm of a category that has suffered so much for the good of the community, demonstrating an unprecedented spirit of self-denial; but there is the very future of the National Health Service” .















01 February 2022

