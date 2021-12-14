730 repayments over 4,000 euros 2021

What happens if the 730 2021 reimbursement is for an amount greater than 4000 euros?

What happens in the case of an income tax refund exceeding 4000 euros? If from the result of the declaration 730 2021, you get a personal income tax credit over 4000 euros, the payment methods are longer and the refund will be paid only at the end of the preventive checks by the Revenue Agency.

The personal income tax refund 2021 it is a credit recognized for contributions, which have submitted, by the deadline, the tax return 730 or the personal income model (formerly Unico).

In the event that the amount of the tax refund exceeds 4000 euros, the personal income tax credit is recognized by the Revenue Agency, after checking the tax return.

In fact, art. 5, paragraph 3-bis, of the legislative decree of 21 November 2014, n. 175, provides that “the Revenue Agency, within six months from the expiry of the deadlines for the transmission of the declaration referred to in articles 16 and 17 of the regulation referred to in the decree of the Minister of Finance May 31, 1999, n. 164, or from the date of transmission, if this is subsequent to the expiry of these terms, it carries out preventive checks, including documentary ones, on the due deductions for family loads in the event of a total reimbursement exceeding 4,000 euros, also determined by tax surplus deriving from previous declarations. “

Tax control takes place within 4 months of the expiry of the model submitted, either automatically or through a request to the taxpayer, for a series of any additional documents.

So in the case of reimbursements in 2021 over 4000 euros, credits they are paid directly by the Revenue Agency, only in case of further checks, within 6 months from the expiry of the tax return.

For example for those who presented 730 by the deadline set in 2021, the Refund can take place by 24 January 2021 (absolutely indicative date), on the current account communicated to the Revenue Agency.

Payments of the Irpef reimbursement will take place on the account, if the taxpayer has sent the Iban code to the tax authorities through:

Alternatively, the Bank of Italy will send the taxpayer a bank order to be collected at a bank or post office.

To check the repayment of the 730 in 2021, you need to access the fisconline personal desk and then click on consultation – Refunds – Refunds section and view the refund status.

Tax refund 730 without substitute

If the refund is not received by the end of January, it is essential to request:

