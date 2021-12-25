730, the models are already available. What you need to know in order not to make mistakes

Models for the 730 are already available. Here’s everything you need to know: how to do it, deadline and news.

The draft of the form and instructions for the is ready Model 730. This was communicated by theRevenue Agency. In the official version for the 2022 it will be available to taxpayers after the publication of the specific provision of the Revenue Agency. Here is all the information you need to avoid making mistakes during the compilation phase and avoiding tax inspections and checks.

The deadline and submission

Regarding the deadline for submitting the tax declaration of employees and retirees, relating totax year 2021, remains al September 30, 2022.

The return can be presented directly to the Revenue Agency, or through CAF, a qualified professional or, finally, through a withholding agent.

The pre-filled declaration, that is, a declaration drawn up by the Revenue Agency and made available to taxpayers. Form 730 and the instructions for completing it can be downloaded from the Agenzia delle Entrate website.

The compilation of 730: the instructions

Among the information that will be included in the tax return precompiled, there will be the following:

the data contained in the Unique Certification , sent to the Revenue Agency by withholding agents: dependent family members, income from employment or retirement, withholding taxes, regional and municipal surtaxes, APE tax credit, occasional self-employment fees, short rental data ;

, sent to the Revenue Agency by withholding agents: dependent family members, income from employment or retirement, withholding taxes, regional and municipal surtaxes, APE tax credit, occasional self-employment fees, short rental data ; deductible or deductible charges communicated to the financial administration: health expenses, interest expense on mortgages, insurance premiums, social security contributions, contributions for housework, etc .;

communicated to the financial administration: health expenses, interest expense on mortgages, insurance premiums, social security contributions, contributions for housework, etc .; some information the tax return of the previous year;

the tax return of the previous year; other data present in theTax Register, for example information contained in real estate databases, payments and offsets made with F24.

The novelties of the 730 for 2022

The 730 model is very useful for taxpayers because simple to fill out, without the need to make calculations and the reimbursement takes place in paycheck or in the pension installment from July onwards. If, on the other hand, the sums have to be paid, they are retained in the pay slip.

In 2022, a number of new features will be introduced. Among these the superbonus for architectural barriers, someone amendments to personal income tax bonus, which replaces the Renzi bonus, but also the taps bonus, the music bonus and the tax credit forfirst home purchase for young people under 36. All the requirements to benefit from it are specified in the instructions of the Revenue Agency.