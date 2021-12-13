“73,000 jobs at risk” – Corriere.it

Stop the registrations of cars with internal combustion engines (petrol, diesel, hybrids) from 2035. The government’s decision has provoked an uproar from trade unions and companies. The nuances are different but the fear is the same: arriving unprepared for the appointment, without being able to conquer a space in the new sustainable mobility. Moreover, with the mockery of having to give up one of the flagships of the Italian industry, the endothermic powertrain chain.

Sources close to the Ministry of Sustainable Mobility let it be known that it was a deliberate and shared choice in recent days with the transport ministers of other countries. «After the announcement by Minister Enrico Giovannini, I expect many automotive companies to think about relocation from tomorrow. This is not the way to make policy on the energy transition – said the leader of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi -. Thus hundreds of jobs are put at risk ».



The first to make its grievances public yesterday was, with a note, the Anfia, the association of the automotive industry chain. “Tens of thousands of workers risk their jobs due to too much acceleration towards electricity”, challenges the association which, a few lines further on, highlights the presence of various internal sensitivities within the government on the matter: “The decision it is not consistent with the positions expressed, a few hours earlier, by authoritative representatives of the government ”. The reference seems to be addressed above all to the League and in particular to the owner of the Mise Giancarlo Giorgetti. According to the Anfia, Italy would risk losing 73,000 jobs by 2040. The problem is that the electric car requires at least 30% less force employed. Assuming that Italy is able to maintain the same market shares (already drastically reduced in recent years), it would be necessary to deal with significant redundancies.

Anfia is asking as soon as possible for an industrial policy plan with an Italian road map for the productive transition to sustainable mobility “as the governments of other countries have already done”. A request widely shared also by the trade union front. “We are faced with a paradox: thanks to the PNRR we have the resources to manage the transition but we lack an industrial policy”, highlights the leader of the Fim Cisl Roberto Benaglia. Which also calls into question the guest of stone of the whole game, Stellantis: «Between the end of February and March the CEO Tavares will present the group’s industrial plan. We expect the government to not hear about it in the newspapers. And the union is not faced with a fait accompli. Stellantis has an important role as leader, she must be on the pitch. To begin with, an industrial mission is assigned to all sites. If Italy is late in the transition to the automotive sector, the fault lies with politics ».

For the Deputy Minister of Economic Development with responsibility for the automotive sector Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Forza Italia), the stop to 2035 of car registrations with internal combustion engine “is a necessary step” but at the same time economic and social sustainability must be guaranteed. “For this – says Fratin – we have provided in the Budget Law a fund of 150 million starting from 2022 to accompany the sector in the reconversion”. In the meantime, trade unions and business representatives are awaiting a convocation of the table on the car: the only meeting on industrial policies was last July.

Source link