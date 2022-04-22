73,212 new cases and 202 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 22 April. The positivity rate was stable at 16.7% with 437,193 swabs. Admissions: -155. Intensive care: -4

I’m 73,212

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 75,020, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.008.181 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 202 (yesterday 166), for a total of 162,466 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,622,593 And 73,233 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 27,704). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,223,122equal to +309 compared to yesterday (+15.913 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 437.193, or 8,987 less than yesterday when it was 446,180. The stable positivity rate at 16.7% (the approximation of 16.74%); yesterday it was 16.8%.

The scenario does not show large variations (it can also be seen from the graph of the curve below), while maintaining the tendency to improve very slowly, as evidenced by the data in slight decline on a weekly basis. According to ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring,

at the national level, the Rt index on symptoms falls below the threshold of 1, settling at 0.96 (it was 1 in the previous report) and the incidence also falls, equal to 675 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 717). Intensive care was stable, employed at 4.2% (the same percentage as last week), while the employment rate in the non-critical area rose to 15.8% (it was 15.6%).

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+9,195 cases). Campania (+8.845 cases), Lazio (+7.341) and Veneto (+6.900) follow.

The health system Hospital stays in every area are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -155 (yesterday + 24), for a total of 10,076 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -4 (yesterday +2) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 411 seriously ill, with 46 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 40).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +9.195 cases (yesterday +9.678)

Veneto: +6.900 cases (yesterday +7.423)

Campania: +8.845 cases (yesterday +8.714)

Lazio: +7.341 cases (yesterday +8.202)

Emilia Romagna: +5,486 cases (yesterday +5,930)

Piedmont: +4.007 cases (yesterday +2.720)

Sicily: +5,076 cases (yesterday +5,079)

Tuscany: +4.464 cases (yesterday +4.713)

Puglia: +5,803 cases (yesterday +5,860)

Marche: +2.154 cases (yesterday +1.995)

Liguria: +1.816 cases (yesterday +1.785)

Abruzzo: +2.633 cases (yesterday +2.337)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.197 cases (yesterday +1.304)

Calabria: +2.479 cases (yesterday +2.308)

Sardinia: +2.182 cases (yesterday +2.695)

Umbria: +1.324 cases (yesterday +1.483)

PA Bolzano: +419 cases (yesterday +671)

PA Trento: +481 cases (yesterday +496)

Basilicata: +852 cases (yesterday +947)

Molise: +458 cases (yesterday +563)

Valle d’Aosta: +100 cases (yesterday +117)

