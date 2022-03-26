73,357 new cases and 118 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Online editing

The data for Saturday 26 March. Rate at 14.5%. Slight increase in admissions and admissions to intensive care

I’m 73,357 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 75,616, here the bulletin). It rises, thus, to at least 14,304,111

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 118 (yesterday 146), for a total of 158,700 victims from February 2020. In light of yesterday’s data from the Control Room, Sardinia – the last region that had remained in yellow – also passed into white area.

The rate of positivity and the scenario There are 504,185 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The positive rate of 14.5%slightly down from yesterday. The region with the highest number of cases is Lombardy (8,532) followed by Lazio (8,445) and Campania (8,517).





The health situation I’m 452 patients admitted to intensive care. There are 45 daily entries, but the balance between entries and exits determines an increase of 5 places in the intensive wards. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,023, (yesterday 8,994) 29 less than yesterday. The currently infected rise to 1,254,383, of which 1,244,908 in home isolation (compared to yesterday they are 8102 more). The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 66,396 (yesterday 75,773) for a total that rises to 12,891,028. Gianni Rezzadirector general of prevention of the ministry of health explained that the employment rate in the medical area is 13.9% and that of intensive care is 4.5%.



The vaccination campaign I’m 135,714,886 doses of the vaccine administered so far in Italy. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,489,293 equal to 89.78% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.21 today. The additional / booster doses administered were 38..658.015, 84.26% of the potentially affected population who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,342,428 people (91.34% of over 12s) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As for the audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1.372.602 (37.54%), while they completed the vaccination cycle in 1.229.960 (33.64%).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health ***. Lombardy

: + 8,532 cases (yesterday +8,677)

Veneto

: + 7,163 cases (yesterday +6,868)

Campania: + 8,243 cases (yesterday +8,517)

Emilia Romagna

: + 4.080 cases (yesterday +4.408)

Lazio

: + 8.445 cases (yesterday +8.807)

Piedmont: + 2,525 cases (yesterday +2,805)

Tuscany: + 4,814 cases (yesterday +5,469)

Sicily: + 5.491 cases (yesterday +5.495)

Puglia: + 7,909 cases (yesterday +7,842)

Liguria: + 2.349 cases (yesterday +1.514)

Marche: + 1,511 cases (yesterday +2,502)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: + 1,220 cases (yesterday +1,064)

Abruzzo: + 2,214 cases (yesterday +2,269)

Calabria: + 2,829 cases (yesterday +2,979)

Umbria: +1.690 cases (yesterday +1.807)

Sardinia: + 1,855 cases (yesterday +1,873)

PA Bolzano: + 606 cases (yesterday +737)

PA Trento: + 471 cases (yesterday +441)

Basilicata: + 961 cases (yesterday +931)

Molise: + 379 cases (yesterday +415)

Valle d’Aosta: + 70 cases (yesterday +77)

*** The Abruzzo Region announces that 9 cases were subtracted from the total of positives because they were duplicated and that of the deaths reported today 1 occurred in the past few days.

The Emilia-Romagna Region reports that 2 cases, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab, have been eliminated.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases was reduced by 4 following 3 negative molecular swabs after positive antigen test, and following 1 positive test removed after case review.

The Region of Sicily reports that of the confirmed cases communicated today, n. 1274 relate to days prior to 25/03/22 and that the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the following days: N. 5 ON 03/25/2022 – N. 13 ON 03/24/2022 – N. 1 ON 01/03/2022

The Umbria Region points out that 6 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 19 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes.