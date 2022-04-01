74,350 new cases and 154 deaths- Corriere.it

Of Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 1 April. The positivity rate drops to 14.4% with 514,823 swabs. There are the first signs of the downward trend of the curve. Admissions: +83. Intensive care: +8

I’m 74,350

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 73,195, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 14.719.394

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 154

(yesterday 159), for a total of 159,537 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,288,370 And 82,443 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 79,977). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,271,487equal to -5.557 compared to yesterday (-5.772 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 514.823, or 28,010 more than yesterday when it was 486,813. The positivity rate drops to 14.4% (the approximation of 14.44%); yesterday it was 15%, Wednesday it was 14.8% and Tuesday it was 15 %%.

At the scenario level, the trend of the curve begins to be downward, beyond the daily fluctuations. And you can see this from the comparison with last Friday (March 25) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +75,616 cases with a rate of 15%: in fact, today there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (14.4% versus 15%). This is a very small first step towards improvement * to be verified later.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+9,053 cases), followed by Lazio (+8,460), Campania (+7,903) and Veneto (+7,333).

According to the monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health on a weekly basis (25-31 March), the incidence of cases decreased slightly, reaching 836 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 848 per 100 thousand in the previous report). While the Rt index on symptoms is on the rise and equal to 1.24 (it was 1.12 the week before): it was not as high since the end of December.

The health system The number of hospitalizations in non-critical areas increased and also those in resuscitation slightly. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +83 (yesterday +27), for a total of 9,981 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I’m +8 (yesterday -13) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 476 seriously illwith 47 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 46).

Note that despite the total number of people who have the virus almost 1.3 million, there are just over 10 thousand patients in hospital throughout the country, of which less than 500 in intensive care.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +9.053 cases (yesterday +9.141)

Veneto: +7.333 cases (yesterday +7.720)

Campania: +7,903 cases (yesterday +8,393)

Lazio

: +8.460 cases (yesterday +9.256)

Emilia Romagna: +4.941 cases (yesterday +4.620)

Piedmont: +3.109 cases (yesterday +3.255)

Tuscany: +4.793 cases (yesterday +5.305)

Sicily: +4.749 cases (yesterday +3.909)

Puglia: +6.872 cases (yesterday +7.129)

Marche: +2.386 cases (yesterday +2.349)

Liguria: +1.507 cases (yesterday +1.524)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.417 cases (yesterday +1.004)

Abruzzo: +2,301 cases (yesterday +2,330)

Calabria: +3.477 cases (yesterday +1.933)

Umbria: +1.639 cases (yesterday +1.517)

Sardinia: +2.008 cases (yesterday +1.594)

PA Bolzano: +573 cases (yesterday +617)

PA Trento: +383 cases (yesterday +444)

Basilicata: +1,061 cases (yesterday +674)

Molise: +318 cases (yesterday +420)

Valle d’Aosta: +67 cases (yesterday +61)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

* Even a year ago there was an increase in infections in March 2021 (post second wave) which had finished in a month: already in the first days of April 2021 the curve was downhill. And now the same curve behavior is occurring.