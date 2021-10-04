News

75% chance for futures ETF – The Cryptonomist

Posted on
According to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, bitcoin futures ETFs would have a 75% chance of being approved in the US by the end of October.

Balchunas for ETFs takes the passed laws as an example

Balchunas points out that ETFs based directly on BTC, i.e. physically supported, respond to the law of 1933, while those on futures respond to the law of 1940.

On this he comments saying that the new president of the SEC, Gary Gensler, “Loves” the latter.

He concludes by stating that their approval process is still very much alive and that they could be approved on schedule.

October is precisely the month in which the SEC should rule in favor, so for Balchunas there would be a 75% chance that this would happen.

TOd August Galaxy Digital sent to the SEC the request for approval of an ETF based on bitcoin futures, after Gary Gensler himself stated that the agency would be more likely to approve an ETF not directly backed by BTC but by BTC futures contracts.

Also Gensler last week reiterated that the SEC’s position is more permissive against requests of this type.

Has declared:

We have begun to see documents under the Investment Company Act regarding exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seeking to invest in CME-traded bitcoin futures. When combined with other federal securities laws, the ’40 Act provides significant investor protection for mutual funds and ETFs. I look forward to the review by the staff of these documents ”.

Balchunas
The SEC rules on new projects to be regulated

Investment Company Act and Bitcoin ETF Approval

The key question could be the Investment Company Act of 1940, whose rules would guarantee greater protection than the 1933 Securities Act.

The SEC believes that one of the main problems he sees in the approval of a bitcoin ETF is precisely the poor protection of investors, especially retail. Physical BTC-based ETFs would fall under the 1933 Securities Act. This guarantees less protection, while those based on futures would fall under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which guarantees greater protections.

As a result, the SEC has less fear of approving a CME futures-based ETF on bitcoin, e this could favor the request for Galaxy Digital, or another similar request made by VanEck.

All time according to Balchunas the first bitcoin futures ETF to be approved could be that of ProShares, on which the SEC is expected to rule in October, while for that of Galaxy Digital the odds would be much lower.



