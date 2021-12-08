Business

75% effective, no serious side effects – Time

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read


A new vaccine that maybe will be able to convince some no-vax to immunize against Covid. The vaccine is produced from specially infected plants and has shown “positive results in global phase 3”, showing an efficacy of 71% against all the combined variants of Covid-19 and 75.3% against Covid of any severity for the Globally dominant Delta variant.

Vaccination for children starts. For the more fragile even the third dose after 28 days

The new vaccine is developed by Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline: the trial was conducted in over 24,000 subjects, adults aged 18 and over, in six countries. The study revealed no related serious adverse events. Medicago, a Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical company, has been developing its plant-based technology for the past 20 years, using unique technology to produce virus-like particles (VLPs) for its protein vaccines. Vlps are designed to mimic the native structure of viruses, allowing them to be easily recognized by the immune system. After phase 3 of the experimentation, the arrival of the whole population is approaching.

Slap of Belpietro in Mentana: If you are a journalist you make everyone talk, even the no vax

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tim reorganizes: Siragusa at the head of the networks, strategy and business development at Ongaro

20 hours ago

Landazabal (Gsk): “Speed ​​up access to innovation”

3 weeks ago

Water bonus 2021, online applications will start from January 2022: how to do it

2 weeks ago

Mediaset, results for the first nine months of 2021 approved: data in strong growth

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button