75% effective, no serious side effects – Time





A new vaccine that maybe will be able to convince some no-vax to immunize against Covid. The vaccine is produced from specially infected plants and has shown “positive results in global phase 3”, showing an efficacy of 71% against all the combined variants of Covid-19 and 75.3% against Covid of any severity for the Globally dominant Delta variant.





The new vaccine is developed by Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline: the trial was conducted in over 24,000 subjects, adults aged 18 and over, in six countries. The study revealed no related serious adverse events. Medicago, a Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical company, has been developing its plant-based technology for the past 20 years, using unique technology to produce virus-like particles (VLPs) for its protein vaccines. Vlps are designed to mimic the native structure of viruses, allowing them to be easily recognized by the immune system. After phase 3 of the experimentation, the arrival of the whole population is approaching.



