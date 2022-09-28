75 goals, Neymar Jr close to dethroning King Pélé

World-class player, the Brazilian Neymar Jr of the PSG could soon unlock a record of goals become so far by the King Pele.

Neymar close to breaking King Pele’s record

In Brazil, land of football, King Pelé has set the bar high for goals scored with the selection. Neymar could unlock this record of 77 goals set by Edson Arantes do Nascimento decades ago. The Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain came close yesterday in a friendly match against Tunisia (5-1).

Radhi Jaïdi’s men were no match for the star of Paris Saint-Germain and his compatriots. The Brazilian selection literally pulverized the Carthage Eagles 5-1. Raphinha opened the ball with her first goal scored in the 11th minute. Richarlison followed with his 19th-minute goal before Neymar netted his 75th goal for Brazil on a penalty 10 minutes later.

FC Barcelona player Raphinha returned with his second goal of the evening in the 40th minute of the match. The reduction of the score from the 18th minute by Montassar Talbi will only have deceived us for a short time. Thanks to this success, Neymar is approaching the record of goals scored by King Pelé in the Brazilian selection.

On November 24 and 28, as part of the Group G matches of the World Cup, Neymar Jr will have the opportunity to score 2 goals against Serbia and Switzerland. He will then rise to the height of his legendary compatriot.