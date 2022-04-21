75,020 new cases and 166 deaths- Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

Data for Thursday 21 April. The positivity rate rises to 16.8%. 59,916 people recovered in the last 24 hours, 10,231 hospitalized with symptoms. Intensive therapies increased slightly to 415 units

I’m 75,020

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday they were 99.848



, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15.934.437 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 166 (yesterday 205), for a total of 162,264 since February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,549,360 And 59.916those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 101,614). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything1,222,813equal to +15.913compared to yesterday.

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 446.180, or 164,420 less than yesterday when it was 610,600. The rate of positivity 16.8% ; yesterday it was 16.4%.

The health system Ordinary hospitalizations increase, for the second consecutive day. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +24for a total of 10,231 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +2 – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 415 seriously ill, with 40 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 44).

The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours was Lombardy (9,678), then Campania (8,714), Lazio (8,202), Veneto (7,423) and Emilia-Romagna (5,930).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Article being updated …

