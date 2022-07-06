76% of employees say that their companies do not care about their well-being (istock)

The covid-19 pandemic generated a new work dynamic from virtuality; however, long hours, exhaustion and mental health are some of the problems arising from this new way of working. According to a Mercer-Marsh study, Colombia is the country with the most work stress in Latin Americawith 56%.

Stress coupled with household responsibilities and concern about the local and global political, social and economic landscape have the potential to negatively affect mental and physical health, leading to elevated levels of anxiety and depression, lack of sleep, increased fatigue, among others.

Juan Carlos Penalozacountry manager for WeWork Colombia, explained the phenomenon: “Well-being in the workplace affects all aspects of working life, employees expect their companies to foster an environment that meets their needs and allows them to perform at their best.” Likewise, he stressed that the company watches over the health and safety of its members. “We continue to take steps to optimize our spaces and services to ensure that we can all continue with our tasks without worry,” he added.

Yes ok 76% of employees say that their companies do not care about their well-being, “Fortunately, many companies now recognize the seriousness of the problem,” said Peñaloza. He also highlighted that there are opportunities to improve the situation, “both at the level of technology and infrastructure, so that companies can allow their employees to work from where they feel most comfortable and happy,” he concluded.

The company highlighted five strategies to improve employee mental health and reduce burnout:

1. Initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion: A survey conducted by Willis Towers Watson in mid-2021 among employers around the world revealed that, for 60% of those questioned, these initiatives are essential to address the well-being of employees.

2. Encourage employees: Taking more time off is necessary to promote work-life balance.

3. Increase salary: Better pay leads to higher job satisfaction. High job insecurity and very low wages increase the likelihood of stress.

4. Mental health care: A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 39% of companies had made changes to their health plans to expand access to mental health services.

5. Creative environments: Some of the outstanding initiatives are the installation of a flexible work policy, the provision of spaces where employees can feel comfortable, have fun and even take a nap during the day or on “days without meetings”. This with the aim of giving employees more time to focus on work and allowing them more control over their schedules.

This is how unemployment goes in Colombia

On July 1, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) revealed the unemployment figures in Colombia for the quarter from March to May 2022. In general, the country did well in this matter, since the percentage decreased compared to the same period of the previous year.

For the month of May 2022, the unemployment rate was 10.6%, the global participation rate 63.8% and the employment rate 57.0%. In the same month of the previous year, these rates were 15.2%, 61.4% and 52.1%, respectively, reported Dane.

Likewise, he assured that the unemployment rate in the total of the 13 cities and metropolitan areas was 11.0%, the global participation rate 65.1% and the employment rate 57.9%. For the same month of 2021 they stood at 16.5%, 63.7% and 53.2%, respectively.

