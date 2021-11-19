76 seats, lower costs. «Milan ideal test» – Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

The Compagnie, a French carrier born in 2014, focuses on Northern Italy and from April 15 will inaugurate Malpensa-Newark using a smaller Airbus A321neo, with lower fares

From Milan to New York all in business, with few passengers and 15-20% lower fares than cheaper rivals, to even touch -72% on the more expensive ones. All using a smaller plane, nothing to do with double corridors or two floors. Enough to get to the Big Apple with lower costs and to sell tickets that, by booking early, they cost around 1,500 euros (round trip, taxes included), net of the promotional period (from today until November 23) with a price of 1,200 euros.

The Company, French carrier born in 2014, focuses on Northern Italy e Malpensa-Newark will be inaugurated from 15 April, one of the airports of the US metropolis, using a Airbus A321neo: it is an efficient aircraft increasingly used by low cost companies because consume less, but instead of the 230 classic seats on board the transalpine company there are counted 76 reclining armchairs to become beds, screens for onboard entertainment, wi-fi connection and other amenities. “It’s a bit like flying a private plane,” he says Courier service

Christian Vernet, number one of La Compagnie. “The boarding procedures are very fast, in ten minutes everyone is on board – he calculates – and these days, with the coronavirus, the spacing between the seats is a further guarantee “.

In June, La Compagnie planned to start Milan-New York at the end of this month, “but the US has reopened its borders to European tourists only now and we have decided to postpone it”, he reasons. The choice of Malpensa «was natural“, continues. “According to the volumes of business traffic, Milan is third in Europe, after London and Paris”. Not only. Milan and Northern Italy “are an interesting basin for tourists and the” Vfr “, those who travel to meet relatives and friends ».

Operationally Vernet anticipates the agreement with easyJet to “power” intercontinental flights. “It will be possible with a single ticket to leave from another Italian city with easyJet, arrive at Malpensa and leave for the USA with us”.

The Milan-New York route is the goose that lays the golden eggs for airlines but analysts say there is a lot of competition, which reduces the profit margin. When the Company starts operations it will contend with five other rivals: the three US giants (Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines), the Italian Ita Airways and Emirates. Vernet doesn’t seem intimidated. «We are used to competition since the same happens in Paris. We have the right product, all the more so in the post-Covid period ». Comparing the prices (round trip 23-30 April 2022) The airline costs 1,507 euros, Ita Airways 1,840, Emirates 1,949, American Airlines 2,143, United Airlines 4,924 and Delta 5,443. Unlike the French, the other companies use larger jets.

Another critical issue is the small fleet. “But the A321neo is confirmed to be reliable – he reassures -, in any case we have a plan for the re-routing of travelers in case they have any problems”. Vernet also touches on the structural aspect: the A321neo, unlike the planes used by other competitors on the same route, can fly on the “Forlanini”. «It would be fantastic for us to operate at Linate, but the regulations prohibit direct flights outside the EU. I honestly hope that this limit will be removed ».

