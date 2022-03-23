76,260 new cases and 153 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Paola Caruso

Data for Wednesday 23 March. The positivity rate was stable at 14.8% with 513,744 swabs. The impression that we have reached the plateau. Admissions: -30. Intensive care: +11

I’m 76,260

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 96,365, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 14.070.450

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 153

(yesterday 197), for a total of 158,254 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 12.685.306 And 51.922 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 71,380). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,226,890equal to +26.283 compared to yesterday (+25,327 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 513.744, or 128,152 less than yesterday when it was 641,896. The almost stable rate of positivity at 14.8% (the approximation of 14.84%); yesterday it was 15% and two days it has 14.9%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The curve, after hitting the weekly peak of its swing with Tuesday’s data, moves downward. The very slight growing trend, almost stalled, and you can see it from the comparison with last Wednesday (March 16), when they were recorded +72.568 cases with a rate of 14.8%: because it is true that today there are more new infections than that day, but today’s test case report virtually identical to that of March 16 (both 14.8%) and this suggests that we have reached the plateau, which preludes the descent. In addition, the percentage has been stable for three consecutive days. However, we will understand better in the next few days. Recall that even a year ago, in March 2021, there was an increase in the positives that ended in a month: already in early April 2021 the curve was falling.

Lombardy has the highest number of newly infected (+9,206 cases), followed by Lazio (+8,340) and Campania (+8,093).

Globally, according to the WHO the weekly infections (14-20 March) increased by + 7% compared to the week before (a growth that has been going on for two weeks), while the deaths in the same period of time decreased by -17%, as he had anticipated yesterday Hans Kluge, director of the WHO regional office for Europe.

The health system Ordinary hospitalizations decrease, while those in intensive care increase slightly. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m -30(yesterday +241), for a total of 8,939 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +11 (yesterday -8) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 466with 55 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 47).

The victims There are 153 victims in the bulletin, against 197 yesterday. As usual, various previous deaths were included in the count, indicated in the notes. Two regions have zero bereavement: they are Molise and Valle d’Aosta. While the highest number of deaths in Tuscany (21) and Sicily (20, of which 12 died in the last 48 hours and 8 in the previous days).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +9.206 cases (yesterday +11.378)

Veneto: +6.287 cases (yesterday +8.355)

Campania: +8,093 cases (yesterday +10,788)

Emilia Romagna: +4.295 cases (yesterday +2.758)

Lazio: +8.340 cases (yesterday +11.172)

Piedmont: +2.820 cases (yesterday +3.345)

Tuscany: +5.280 cases (yesterday +6.778)

Sicily: +6.481 cases (yesterday +6.726)

Puglia: +7.270 cases (yesterday +12.007)

Liguria: +1.539 cases (yesterday +2.262)

Marche: +2.616 cases (yesterday +3.513)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.278 cases (yesterday +1.433)

Abruzzo: +2.248 cases (yesterday +2.904)

Calabria: +3.322 cases (yesterday +3.994)

Umbria: +2.150 cases (yesterday +2.474)

Sardinia: +2.225 cases (yesterday +3.131)

PA Bolzano: +686 cases (yesterday +1.201)

PA Trento: +451 cases (yesterday +500)

Basilicata: +1.079 cases (yesterday +1.269)

Molise: +524 cases (yesterday +288)

Valle d’Aosta: +70 cases (yesterday +89)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 39.107: +15 deaths (yesterday +17)

Veneto 14,074: +12 deaths (yesterday +17)

Campania 9.965: +9 deaths (yesterday +24)

Emilia Romagna 16,179: +8 deaths (yesterday +12)

Lazio 10,681: +10 deaths (yesterday +14)

Piedmont 13,166: + deaths (yesterday +5)

Tuscany 9,386: +21 deaths (yesterday +20)

Sicily 9,918: +20 deaths (yesterday +30)

Puglia 7,882: +7 deaths (yesterday +13)

Liguria 5,182: +2 deaths (yesterday +5)

Marche 3.673: +1 death (yesterday +3)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,884: +13 deaths (yesterday +5)

Abruzzo 3,054: +5 deaths (yesterday +5)

Calabria 2,246: +12 deaths (yesterday +9)

Umbria 1,780: +2 deaths (yesterday +1)

Sardinia 2,174: +7 deaths (yesterday +8)

PA Bolzano 1,438: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

PA Trento 1,538: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Basilicata 816: +2 deaths (yesterday +3)

Molise 585: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Valle d’Aosta 523: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

The Abruzzo Region announces that 1 case was subtracted from the total of confirmed cases because it is not affected by Covid-19 and that 3 deaths communicated today took place in the past few days.

The Campania Region announces that 5 deaths recorded today date back to a period between 01/17 and 02/14 2022.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that from the total of confirmed cases 3 cases have been eliminated, communicated in the previous days, as they were judged not affected by Covid-19.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of confirmed cases has been reduced by 6 following 4 molecular tests confirming negative results and the review of 2 cases. He also communicates that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathologies are counted in the data relating to patients hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and Medical Area.

The Region of Sicily communicates on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 2108 relate to days prior to 03/22/22 (of which n. 1809 of 03/21/22, n. 18 of 03/20/22, n. 42 of 03/19/22, n. 41 of 18 / 03/22) and that among the deceased reported on today’s date N. 1 are related to 03/23/2022 – N. 2 to 03/22/2022 – N. 9 to 03/21/2022 – N. 1 to 20/03/2022 – N. 1 to 18/03/2022 – N. 1 to 09/03/2022 – N. 1 to 27/02/2022 – N. 1 to 22/02/2022 – N. 1 to 02/21/2022 – N. 1 to 02/01/2022 – N. 1 to 08/11/2021.

The Umbria Region announces that 4 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and 5 to other discipline codes.