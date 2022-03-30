77,621 new cases, 170 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Valentina Santarpia

Data for Wednesday 30 March: 14.8% positive rate

They are 77,621

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 99,457, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 14,567,990. THE deaths today I’m 170 (yesterday 177), for a total of 159,224 victims since February 2020. There are 1,282,816 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 15,938 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The discharged and healed are 13,125,950with an increase of 55,303 compared to yesterday.

Tampons and the healthcare system There are 524,899 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 660,708. The positivity rate was 14.8%, down slightly from 15% yesterday. There are 481 patients admitted to intensive care, 6 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,871, (yesterday 9,740) or 131 more than yesterday.

The regions The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 9,479 infections, followed by Lazio (+8.957), Campania (+8.469), Veneto (+7.874) and Puglia (+7.683).

The vaccination campaign I’m 135,870,869 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 95.7% of those delivered, equal to 141,929,819. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the health emergency commissioner, updated at 06.18 today. 38,778,598 additional / booster doses were then administered to 83.18% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,348,639 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (91.37% of those over 12). Regarding the audience 5-11 years, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,374,769 (37.69%), while 1,234,648 (33.77%) have completed the vaccination cycle.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Lombardy: +9,479 cases (yesterday +12,518)

Veneto: + 7,874 cases (yesterday +9,649)

Campania: + 8,469 cases (yesterday +11,755)

Emilia Romagna: +5.239 cases (yesterday +3.036)

Lazio: + 8,957 cases (yesterday +11,430)

Piedmont: +3.088 cases (yesterday +3.874)

Tuscany: + 4.960 cases (yesterday +6.833)

Sicily: +5.246 cases (yesterday +6.628)

Puglia: +7,683 cases (yesterday +10,805)

Marche: +2.415 cases (yesterday +3.323)

Liguria: +1.511 cases (yesterday +2.290)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.159 cases (yesterday +1.502)

Abruzzo: + 2.221 cases (yesterday +3.171)

Calabria: + 2.851 cases (yesterday +4.214)

Umbria: + 1,821 cases (yesterday +2,180)

Sardinia: + 2,013 cases (yesterday +2,951)

PA Bolzano: +591 cases (yesterday +1.061)

PA Trento: + 462 cases (yesterday +625)

Basilicata: + 1.015 cases (yesterday +1.199)

Molise: + 514 cases (yesterday +319)

Valle d’Aosta: +53 cases (yesterday +94)